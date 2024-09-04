Blueface’s Dad Shares Hopeful Update Amid Chrisean Rock Jr.’s Birthday Celebrations  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Blueface and Chrisean Rock missed their son’s first birthday while behind bars, but Blueface’s father paid tribute to the little boy.

Blueface’s father is celebrating his grandson Chrisean Rock Jr. on his first birthday.

The little boy turned one on Wednesday (September 30,” and Johnathan Michael Porter Sr. made sure to show his grandson some birthday love, albeit not in person. Both parents are currently incarcerated and placed the baby with a trusted caregiver.

Blueface’s father stood beside a table full of gifts and birthday decorations while paying tribute to his grandchild. He looks forward to the day Chrisean and Junior can open the gifts, which he indicated could be as soon as next week.

“I wanted to wish Chrisean Jr. a happy first birthday,” he said in the video. “I hope you are having an amazing, blessed day. Free Blueface. We’re all hoping that they free Chrisean next week so she and Jr. can go online and open all you guys’ beautiful gifts.”

Blueface’s father’s update arrives amid rumors Chrisean Rock is scheduled to be released on September 9. Rock was extradited to Oklahoma last month on drug-related charges and is facing eight years behind bars.

A judge recently sentenced Blueface to four years, but he expects to be released by next spring and believes Rock will get out before him.

“We stay on the three-way, just got off the phone with her,” Blueface explained in a recent update from jail. “She’s doin’ alright, she’ll be out soon, sooner than me.”

In an earlier update, Blueface’s father revealed his grandson had made significant progress.

“Got a chance to speak with jr. the other day,” he shared. “He miss his mom, dad, & grandpa. Y’all are going to be very surprise with his progression that he has made when he pops back on the scene.”