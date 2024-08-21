Blueface Talks Expected Release Date & Chrisean Rock Romance In Prison Update 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blueface is shedding light on the status of his relationship with Chrisean Rock while the turbulent couple is behind bars.

Blueface shared a promising update with his fans after his recent four-year sentence.

The “Thotiana” hitmaker discussed his sentence and expected release date during a phone interview on DJ Hed and Gina Views’ radio show Effective Immediately.

According to Blueface, he should be out by next spring.

“So I got sentenced to four years,” Blueface shared. “I got a year credit, so that goes down to three years, and I gotta do 33 percent of that.” He expects to be released around March or April next year.

Earlier this month, a judge sentenced the rapper to four years in prison for violating his probation. The violation stemmed from an assault on a security guard at a club in San Fernando Valley back in 2021. His manager, Wack 100, said he expects Blueface to serve another nine or 10 months in prison.

Blueface Believes Chrisean Rock Will Be Released Before Him

Blueface also revealed he’s in regular contact with Chrisean Rock, the mother of his baby son, who is also behind bars. Rock is incarcerated at the Northeast Oklahoma Community Corrections Center in Vinita. While she’s facing an eight-year sentence, Blueface believes Rock will get out before him.

“We stay on the three-way, just got off the phone with her,” Blueface explained. “She’s doin’ alright, she’ll be out soon, sooner than me.”

However, Blueface revealed he hasn’t been able to see Chrisean Rock Jr. since the child’s mother was locked up. “Hopefully, when she gets out she’ll come bring him up here or what not,” he added.

Elsewhere during the interview, Blueface revealed he’s put on weight.

“I’m like 180 [pounds] right now,” he shared. “I’ve never been 180 before. I’m getting sized up, I’m about to bounce out looking like a dalmatian.”

It’s hardly surprising that Blueface has gained a few pounds. When asked how he spends his time, Blue admitted “I be jacking off, watching TV, eating Doritos and using the phone.” He added, “That’s pretty much it.”

Despite the months spent behind bars, Blueface wants to settle his beefs once he’s released.