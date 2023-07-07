Blueface’s Mom Defends Him Wanting His 6-Year-Old Son To See “Booty Cheeks”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Johnathan “Blueface” Porter has not had the most positive relationship with his mother. However, Karlissa Saffold came to her son’s defense over controversial videos posted to Blueface’s Instagram Stories.

Blueface shared clips of children in one room and scantily-dressed women dancing in another room. Then the “Thotiana” rapper supposedly catches his son, Jayvaughn, searching for snacks in a pantry while a sexually explicit video shoot takes place in the home.

“Son, come here. It’s booty cheeks out here and you’re in here looking for chips and Slim Jims. You ain’t gay is you?” Blueface asked the six-year-old boy. After Jayvaugh shakes his head, Blueface responds, “My man! My dog!”

These actions by Blueface led to widespread backlash on social media. Some people referred to the situation as blatant abuse and demanded child protective services get involved. Blueface’s mom suggests the situation was harmless.

“False alarm, false alarm. He ain’t going crazy. He ain’t see nobody’s ass,” stated Karlissa Saffold about her grandson. “I checked it out. I went off, and they said he was not present to watch nobody’s ass.”

Saffold continued, “He’s not watching nobody twerk. He ain’t seen no naked ass. [Blueface] covered up his eyes, like this, while he took him to the pantry. So he didn’t see no nakedness. He ain’t see no booty cheeks. False alarm, false alarm. Everybody go home.”

In addition, Karissa Saffold insisted Blueface has several nannies and family members who were “on duty” to watch the kids. As this problematic scenario makes headlines across the internet, Blueface must also prepare for his on-again-off-again girlfriend Chrisean Rock to give birth to his next baby.