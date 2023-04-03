Bobby Brown Issues Statement On Missing New Edition Shows In Texas

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Exhaustion causes the R&B legend to miss dates in Houston and Dallas.

New Edition kicked off “The Legacy Tour” on March 9. Group member Bobby Brown had to miss two recent shows in Texas.

According to attorney Christopher Brown, the R&B legend did not hit the stage with his New Edition comrades in Houston and Dallas due to exhaustion.

“To my New Edition Texas fans, I love you, and I’m sorry I missed you this weekend. San Diego-Be ready!! You will get the best of me and my New Edition brothers,” says Bobby Brown in a statement.

New Edition heads to the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on Thursday, April 6. Future tour stops include dates in Las Vegas, Inglewood, Oakland, Baltimore, Tampa, and other cities.

Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, and Ralph Tresvant formed the original New Edition lineup in the 1970s. “Perfect Combination” singer Johnny Gill replaced Brown in 1987.

Bobby Brown Is A Chart-Topping, Multi-Platinum Hitmaker

New Edition released their debut studio album, Candy Girl, in 1983 followed by other studio LPs such as New Edition, Heart Break, and Home Again. “Cool It Now,” “If It Isn’t Love,” and “Can You Stand the Rain” are widely considered R&B classics.

Bobby Brown broke out as a solo act with 1988’s Don’t Be Cruel album. That project spent six weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and earned a 7x-Platinum plaque. Brown’s “My Prerogative” single peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 songs chart.

Additionally, Brown has appeared on several television programs. The Being Bobby Brown reality series ran for eleven episodes in 2005. Biography: Bobby Brown and Bobby Brown: Every Little Step began airing on A&E in 2022.

BET presented the three-part The New Edition Story in 2017. South Carolina-born actor Woody McClain portrayed Bobby Brown in the biographical miniseries. McClain reprised the role of the fictionalized Boston native in BET’s The Bobby Brown Story.