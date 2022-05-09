Bobby Brown Reveals He Was Molested By A Priest As A Kid  

Bobby Brown says cops placed him with a priest who “touched my privates,” and only escaped after punching and kicking the man.

Bobby Brown is set to share details of his troubled past in his upcoming A&E Biography, due to air later this month. The revelations include being molested by a priest who “touched his privates” as a child.

The R&B singer explained how his mother was arrested and beaten by cops in front of him while attempting to break up a fight. He was left in the care of a priest who sexually abused him.

“When my mother was arrested I was sent to temporary custody by social services which was supposed to be a religious place. It was not a nice place to be as a child. One of the priests tried to m##### me,” Bobby Brown revealed. While he appeared uncomfortable at the disclosure, saying, “Wow I didn’t think we was going to talk about that,” he then shared further details of the incident.

“He [the priest] tried to touch my private parts. There was no penetration or anything,” he continued. “He touched my privates and I didn’t like that. I punched and kicked and punched some more until he got away from me; so I ran away from there as quickly as possible.”

Bobby Brown said the incident confused him, and he found it difficult to process. “At that time I was a young boy I didn’t know what sexual boundaries were. I just knew I didn’t like being touched. Some things are hard to forget.”

The Incidents Which Led Him To Abuse Drugs & Alcohol

The New Edition singer discussed how his upbringing led him to abuse drugs and alcohol during an exclusive preview of his upcoming show.

He also detailed how his “best friend in the world” was stabbed to death in from of him aged 12 years old, after a dispute over a bicycle. Witnessing this incident and his mother’s beating by cops transformed him into a rebel with issues with authority.

“Those incidents affected my life going forward, especially in a rebellious way. I had this thing with authority – I rebelled. I always felt my way is the right way, even if I am wrong.” The murder caused him to focus on leaving the projects. “Once I lost Jimmy I didn’t want to be a part of the projects anymore or live there,” Bobby Brown said. “I wanted out so bad. And music was the only way. I started doing talent shows religiously.”

Bobby Brown On Janet Jackson & Madonna

Bobby Brown also opened up about his sex addiction and 1989 arrest for “simulating sexual acts.” he also recalled his relationships with Madonna and Janet Jackson.

“Did I sleep with Madonna? We didn’t do any sleeping. That just happened. I don’t even know how it happened. I don’t believe she knows how it happened. She probably knows how it happened, but we didn’t do no sleeping,” Bobby recalled.

“And then there was Janet Jackson. I had a big crush on Janet. What was it about Janet? Everything. Her little smile, body, her dance moves, her little laugh.” However, Bobby Brown claimed Janet Jackson ended the relationship because “she couldn’t be with a man like myself” from the projects.

Biography: Bobby Brown airs on A&E on Monday, May 30, and Tuesday, May 31 at 8 pm ET/PT. In addition, Bobby Brown: Every Little Step premieres Tuesday, May 31 at 10 pm ET/PT.