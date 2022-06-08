Bobby Brown Talks Difficulty Of Revealing Being Molested By A Priest

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The R&B legend also reflects on losing Whitney Houston and two of his children.

The A&E network ran Biography: Bobby Brown late last month. The documentary included Brown discussing his experience of being molested by a clergyman.

Bobby Brown appeared on a recent episode of The Tamron Hall Show. During his sitdown with the daytime talk show host, the New Edition member reflected on revealing his childhood trauma.

“The priest situation. That was the hardest thing to talk about because I had written about it but I had never publicly talked about it,” said Bobby Brown. “It was something that I didn’t know was that big a weight on me, that was really bothering me.”

The 53-year-old Boston native continued, “I didn’t know it was bothering me to the point where I couldn’t stop drinking, I couldn’t stop beating myself up. So getting it out, it really took a toll on me.”

Additionally, Tamron Hall and Bobby Brown spoke about the singer preparing himself to talk about the deaths of his family members on Biography. He lost his ex-wife Whitney Houston, daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, and son Bobby Brown Jr. over the last ten years.

“A lot of therapy. I talked to my therapists a lot, at least twice a week. I think I was on the phone or Zoom a little bit more than twice a week getting ready to talk about it,” stated Brown.

He added, “I really had no fear because it was therapeutic for me. It was something that needed to come out. It was something that needed to be lifted from me, you know? I bottled so many things down, so many feelings down that it started to bother me but with prayer, therapy, anything is possible.”

A&E is also running a 12-episode docuseries titled Bobby Brown: Every Little Step. The show premiered on May 31. Brown’s current wife, Alicia Etheredge-Brown, and their children appear on the program.