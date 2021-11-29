Bobby Shmurda: I Need Sex Therapy… I Need To Be Stopped

See what the New Yorker has to say about his carnal habit.

Before being released in February, Bobby Shmurda spent over six years in prison. Apparently, the Brooklyn-raised rapper has used his time as a free man to engage in a lot of sexual relations over the last eight months.

Bobby Shmurda (born Ackquille Pollard) took to Twitter to share his late-night thoughts. On early Monday morning, Shmurda posted a tweet about sex addiction.

“I need [sex] therapy #Baddd 🥺 I need to be stopped lol. [For real, for real] tho on the set,” tweeted Bobby Shmurda at 2:17 am ET.

Bobby Shmurda’s previous tweet on November 25 also referenced sex. He shared a gif of himself gyrating his hips with a caption that read, “Her voice just make you wanna.”

Last month, another social media post by Bobby Shmurda also gained a lot of attention. On October 18, the 27-year-old Roc Nation affiliate uploaded a music video clip that featured Shmurda once again delivering his signature dances.

“Those dance moves kinda sus Bobby,” wrote one Instagram commenter. Another person asked, “Ay bro why [you] move like that?” An additional IG user wondered, “[Why you] keep [shaking your] hips like that b?”

Every news story about Bobby Shmurda since his release from prison has not been about making love and air grinding. In June, the “Hot N####” hitmaker provided underprivileged families in Brooklyn with free meals and haircuts for Father’s Day.