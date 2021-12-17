Bobby Shmurda Recruits Quavo & Rowdy Rebel For New “Shmoney” Single

Two weeks ago, Bobby Shmurda publicly complained about not being in charge of when his music comes out. He posted on social media, “[I don’t know] when s### [is] dropping so don’t ask me s###. Go ask them [m############] since they wanna control everything!!!!!!!”

It appears the powers-that-be behind the scenes have approved the release of a new Bobby Shmurda single. “Shmoney” landed on streaming platforms today (August 17).

The Tay Keith-produced track features Bobby Shmurda’s longtime GS9 comrade Rowdy Rebel. Quavo of the Atlanta-based rap group Migos also shows up on “Shmoney.”

Since his release from a New York prison in February, Bobby Shmurda dropped other songs such as “No Time for Sleep (Freestyle).” The Roc Nation-managed Brooklynite also made an appearance on Eladio Carrion’s “Tata (Remix)” in July.

Bobby Shmurda first gained attention in the Hip Hop game with 2014’s “Hot N####.” That single peaked at #6 on the Hot 100 chart and went on to earn 5x-Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

The Brooklyn drill trailblazer dropped the Shmurda She Wrote EP via Epic Records in 2014. Earlier this year, Bobby Shmurda also teased a full-length Shmigos joint project with all three members of Migos.