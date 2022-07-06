Bobby Shmurda Talks Getting Oral Sex In Prison

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Plus, the New Yorker’s new ‘Bad Boy’ EP is in the works.

Brooklyn-bred rapper Ackquille “Bobby Shmurda” Pollard has been very open about his love of sex. So how did the “Hot N####” rhymer deal with the need for sexual pleasure while locked up?

Bobby Shmurda spoke to Variety about some of his “craziest moments” in prison. The conversation included Shmurda recalling receiving erotic gratification during his stint inside New York’s Clinton Correctional Facility.

“I don’t know if it’s the riots or the sex on the visits. I got oral sex, didn’t get sex sex. I’m too big to be doing all that other s###, ya understand?” admitted the 27-year-old native New Yorker.

When asked if anyone caught him getting oral sex, Bobby Shmurda also stated, “Some of them wouldn’t care, they’d be like [shrugs]. Some would be like, ‘Ackquille Pollard! Chill, hold it down, son! What the f### you doing?! This girl right here, both of y’all get the f### out!'”

Bobby Shmurda Is Now An Independent Artist

Last November, The Shmurda She Wrote EP creator tweeted about possibly needed treatment for sex addiction. Shmurda wrote at the time, “I need [sex] therapy #Baddd 🥺 I need to be stopped lol. [For real, for real] tho on the set.”

New York law enforcement officials arrested Bobby Shmurda and other GS9 affiliates in 2014. Shmurda pled guilty to one count of third-degree conspiracy and one count of weapons possession. He served six years in prison.

After his release in 2021, Shmurda dropped “No Time for Sleep (Freestyle)” via Epic Records/Sony Music Entertainment. He parted ways with Epic earlier this year after expressing frustration with the label in the past.

“It feels good dropping [music] anytime I want to. I’m about to release an EP with a company. Still building the team out,” Bobby Shmurda told Variety‘s Shirley Ju. Shmurda also teased the release of his upcoming Bad Boy EP and Ready to Live album.