Boosie Badazz Trashes Ralo’s Music As Beef Reignites: “Leave Hip-Hop Alone”

Boosie Badazz disparaged Ralo’s musical talent in a fiery rant on Thursday (September 3). Boosie unleashed his vitriol after Ralo dissed the ill-tempered rapper on social media.
“I HAVE NOT SPOKE ON YOU N YEARS @ralofamgoon,” Boosie wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “U STILL HURT BY WHAT U DID!! WHAT U DID lol IM GRATEFUL THAT IM STILL MAKING 150k A WEEKEND N SELLING OUT SHOWS. U DONT HAVE A RAP CAREER N WILL NEVER HAVE ONE!! N U RIGHT U SHOULD BE A CEO. CAUSE ONE THING YOU CANT DO ‘IS MAKE MUSIC.’ GOD DID NOT GIVE U THAT TALENT #leavehiphopalone.”
Ralo claimed he’s focused on being a CEO in a viral clip, which included a shot at Boosie. Ralo told fans he didn’t want to be “on stage like Boosie rapping when he 40, 50 years old.”
Boosie Badazz called Ralo a clout chaser. The former collaborators have been at odds since Ralo was accused of snitching.
“EVERY OTHER MONTH U MENTIONING ME SMH GET ME OFF YOUR MIND N STOP USING MY NAME FOR CLOUT,” Boosie wrote. “U GOT MY LINE IF U WANT TELL ME SOMETHING!! IM THE SAME N#### DID A VERSE N VIDEO FOR FREE FOR U WHEN WAS LOCKED UP N REFUSED TO TAKE THE 10k U WAS TRYNA PAY ME. U GET NO POINTS FOR S### LIKE THIS. Anyway I’m bout to listen to these beats n make some music I just hope u not doing the same thing.”
Ralo responded, “I love you auuunnntttiieeee…”
