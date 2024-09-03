Boosie Badazz Trashes Ralo’s Music As Beef Reignites: “Leave Hip-Hop Alone”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz and Ralo’s bitter beef flared up again on social media with jabs at age and quality of music.

Boosie Badazz disparaged Ralo’s musical talent in a fiery rant on Thursday (September 3). Boosie unleashed his vitriol after Ralo dissed the ill-tempered rapper on social media.

“I HAVE NOT SPOKE ON YOU N YEARS @ralofamgoon,” Boosie wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “U STILL HURT BY WHAT U DID!! WHAT U DID lol IM GRATEFUL THAT IM STILL MAKING 150k A WEEKEND N SELLING OUT SHOWS. U DONT HAVE A RAP CAREER N WILL NEVER HAVE ONE!! N U RIGHT U SHOULD BE A CEO. CAUSE ONE THING YOU CANT DO ‘IS MAKE MUSIC.’ GOD DID NOT GIVE U THAT TALENT #leavehiphopalone.”

Ralo claimed he’s focused on being a CEO in a viral clip, which included a shot at Boosie. Ralo told fans he didn’t want to be “on stage like Boosie rapping when he 40, 50 years old.”

Boosie Badazz called Ralo a clout chaser. The former collaborators have been at odds since Ralo was accused of snitching.

“EVERY OTHER MONTH U MENTIONING ME SMH GET ME OFF YOUR MIND N STOP USING MY NAME FOR CLOUT,” Boosie wrote. “U GOT MY LINE IF U WANT TELL ME SOMETHING!! IM THE SAME N#### DID A VERSE N VIDEO FOR FREE FOR U WHEN WAS LOCKED UP N REFUSED TO TAKE THE 10k U WAS TRYNA PAY ME. U GET NO POINTS FOR S### LIKE THIS. Anyway I’m bout to listen to these beats n make some music I just hope u not doing the same thing.”

Ralo responded, “I love you auuunnntttiieeee…”

Read more about Boosie and Ralo’s beef here.