Boosie Badazz is not slowing down after baby number nine and plans at least three more kids to compete with Elon Musk and Nick Cannon.

“You see how beautiful that damn baby is,” he told her. “I’m going right back in, momma.”

Earlier this week, the Baton Rouge rapper welcomed a daughter named Sevyn with his fiancée Rajel Nelson, marking his first child with her and his ninth overall. But if Boosie has his way, that number is far from final.

“I’mma give you three more grandchildren,” he told his mother, who quickly pushed back with, “Oh no, you not.”

Boosie doubled down without hesitation: “Oh yes, I am,” he said. “I’m slinging this dick.”

The 41-year-old artist seemed energized by fatherhood, proudly reflecting on his growing family. “Nine healthy children, bro,” he said. “Some people don’t even have one healthy child.”

Boosie then name-dropped two of the most prolific celebrity dads in pop culture. “Elon Musk, Nick Cannon, I’m on y’all ass. I’m going right back in that oven.”

And in a moment that was either a joke or a serious overshare, he added, “I’m taking the stitches out myself.”

Sevyn joins a long list of siblings: Ivy Ray, Lyric Beyonce, Toriana, Iviona, Michael Jordan, Tarlaysia, Torrance, and Laira. The nine children come from seven different mothers, with Sevyn being his first with Nelson.

Boosie Badazz didn’t shy away from his plans for baby number 10 either.

“I ain’t tripping I’ma to put another one in her right after that,” he said previously. “Other people wait six weeks; I don’t wait six days. I ain’t waiting six days. I’m gone get that boy.”