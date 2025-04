Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz shared a tearful Instagram video announcing the birth of his ninth child, Sevyn, with fiancée Rajel Nelson.

Boosie broke down in tears of joy as he announced the arrival of his ninth child—a baby girl named Sevyn—with longtime partner Rajel Nelson.

The 42-year-old rapper shared the emotional moment in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday night (April 22), visibly overwhelmed while laughing and crying.

“I’m a daddy again, man. My daughter’s so beautiful,” he said through tears. “I can’t stop crying. Man, my daughter here.”

Boosie made a mad dash to the barbershop earlier this week after hearing his little girl was making her way into the world.

“I gotta get me a haircut right quick,” he said. “I gotta be looking good when my little girl see me!”

The couple had revealed they were expecting a girl during Boosie’s birthday bash, which doubled as a gender reveal party.

Boosie Wants to Work On Tenth Baby Immediately

Though Boosie had hoped for a son, he made it clear he’s already planning for baby number ten.

“Yeah, I wanted a boy. But I ain’t tripping; I’m putting another one in her right after that,” he said. “Other people wait six weeks; I don’t wait six days. I ain’t waiting six days. I’m gone get that boy.”

Boosie and Nelson have been together for several years and are engaged. While Nelson had once hoped to be married before having children, she shared that she’s content with how life unfolded.

“I did say I would like to be a wife before I have a kid,” she admitted. “But God has blessed me to have a kid before I got married. And that is okay because this is my baby.”

Sevyn is Boosie’s ninth biological child and his first with Nelson. His other children—born to six different women—are Ivy Ray Hatch, Lyric Beyonce Hatch, Toriana Hatch, Iviona Hatch, Michael Jordan Hatch, Tarlaysia Hatch, Torrence Hatch Jr. and Laila Jean.

Despite his busy schedule, Boosie remains active in his children’s lives, often posting about their milestones and supporting their interests in music and sports.

Two of his kids, Iviona (known as Poison Ivi) and Torrence Jr., are already following in his footsteps with rap careers of their own.