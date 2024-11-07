Boosie Badazz Is Already Petitioning Donald Trump To Use His Presidential Power

Boosie Badazz reaches out to President-elect Donald Trump for a potential pardon. Explore the reasons behind his request and the implications it may have.

Boosie Badazz renewed his request for a presidential pardon after Donald Trump won the 2024 election and became the 47th President-elect of the United States.

On Wednesday (November 6), Boosie Badazz jumped on Twitter to send Donald Trump a message in light of his new status as the incoming president. Considering Trump will more than likely be busy in the months leading up to his inauguration, the Louisiana rap veteran wasted no time getting down to business by requesting a pardon from the president in a legal case he has been wrestling with for several years now.

“@realDonaldTrump CAN U PARDON ME ON MY FED CASE ?,” Boosie Badazz wrote in the tweet. “I’m a NON VIOLENT FELON. THE COURTS RULED THAT a NON VIOLENT CANNOT BE CHARGED WITH A 922g .THE JUDGE DISMISSED MY CASE BUT THE RULING HAS BEEN APPEALED‼️ SO ONCE AGAIN I WAS INDICTED IM FIGHTING THIS CASE THIS IS THE EXACT CASE to US VS DUARTE THAT WAS RULED UNCONSTITUTIONAL.”

Boosie made sure to not come off selfish in his appeal to the president and went on to request Trump’s ear to hear him out on widespread concerns about his plans to give police officers immunity while congratulating him on his election win.

“oh one more thing can u sit down with me n talk about U GIVING POLICE immunity,” he questioned Trup in the tweet. “I THINK THIS WILL MOTIVATE OFFICERS TO COMMIT DEADLY CRIMES. PLEASE DONT DO THIS anyway congratulations on your win LETS GET THIS MONEY N DROP THESE TAXES s##t killing me.”

@realDonaldTrump CAN U PARDON ME ON MY FED CASE ? i’m a NON VIOLENT FELON. THE COURTS RULED THAT a NON VIOLENT CANNOT BE CHARGED WITH A 922g .THE JUDGE DISMISSED MY CASE BUT THE RULING HAS BEEN APPEALED‼️ SO ONCE AGAIN I WAS INDICTED IM FIGHTING THIS CASE ‼️THIS IS THE EXACT CASE… — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) November 6, 2024

For added context, Boosie Badazz celebrated earlier this summer after he had dismissed a firearm possession case from May 2023. The case stemmed from Boosie’s arrest in San Diego following a traffic stop during which authorities claim they recovered two loaded guns. Authorities reportedly tracked Boosie via Instagram and claimed he was located by a helicopter in a “gang-affiliated neighborhood” after appearing in a video with a “known gang member.”

A federal judge ruled to throw out the case which levied charges of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon in interstate commerce against Bossie after a review found that it was unconstitutional to strip a nonviolent felon of their right to own a gun — per the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals decision in the case United States v. Duarte. However, Boosie spoke out again in July after he was indicted on the same charge, despite the dismissal of the case weeks earlier.

“I’M ON VACATION WITH MY FAMILY MY LAWYER CALL ME N SAY THIS FEDERAL PROSECUTOR M. WHEAT HAS INDICTED ME AGAIN ON THE SAME CHARGE N ADDED A CHARGE THAT I WAS A DRUG ATTACK AROUND,” Boosie Badazz stated. “A ATTACK AROUND A FIREARM SMH.”

Boosie then questioned the timing and motivation behind the new charges. He also went a step further and accused the prosecutor of being racist and having a personal vendetta against him, describing it as an attempt to hinder a successful Black man with a voice.

“WHY YOU DIDNT CHARGE ME WITH THAT THE FIRST TIME?” he wrote. “THE JUDGE HAS RULED. AT THIS POINT YOU MAKING THIS A CIRCUS. THIS HAS TO BE UNCONSTITUTIONAL. THIS SHOWS HOW FAR THESE DEVILS WILL GO TO TRY N STOP A SUCCESSFUL BLACK MAN WITH A VOICE. THIS MAN HAS A SERIOUS VENDETTA OF HATE AGAINST ME.

“HE WANTS TO BE A CHARACTER N A FILM. HE JUST DOESNT RESPECT THE COURTS. HE RACIST N HAS NO RESPECT FOR THE COURTS‼️IF I WASNT BOOSIE THIS WOULD NOT BE HAPPENING TO ME.”

Check out the post above to see Boosie’s tweet along with reactions from other rap figures such as Chuck D, Ice-T, Denzel Curry, Questlove and many more, below.