Boosie picked up a new BMW just hours after a crash totaled his previous one and said he would return for a second car the next day.

Boosie Badazz wasted no time after a multi-car wreck left his six-figure BMW totaled and his body bruised—he hit a dealership Tuesday and rolled out in a brand-new white Beamer.

The Louisiana rapper, still recovering from the crash, shared footage from the dealership on April 8, where he needed help walking and told staff, “I’m injured right now. I can’t really walk..”

Despite the limp, Boosie was determined to get back behind the wheel.

After test-driving his new ride, he said, “Feeling a little better now,” and promised to return the next day to pick out a second vehicle.

The crash, which destroyed his green and black BMW, reportedly worth over $100,000, didn’t involve Boosie behind the wheel—at least according to him.

He made it clear he wasn’t at fault in an Instagram video.

“Fresh out the hospital,” Boosie Badazz said. “No, I ain’t wreck no f###### car. I don’t never wreck no car. Stupid ass n##### wreck my cars. My fourth car in six months. I ain’t never wreck s###.”

Cops Confirm Boosie Was Not Driving BMW Before Crash

Boosie posted about heading to the dealership earlier that day, making it clear he wasn’t wasting time.

He left the lot with one car and said he’d be back to finalize his second pick on April 9.

The crash occurred on Monday (April 7), in Union City, Georgia. Boosie was a passenger in the BMW, which sustained significant damage, including deployed airbags and fluid leakage.

Initial reports suggested a driver ran a red light at high speed, leading to the multi-car collision. Police confirmed Boosie was not driving. Boosie suffered minor injuries and was seen shirtless and shaken at the scene but able to walk. Multiple other individuals were hospitalized.

Boosie previously assured fans via Facebook that he was “good” despite being “banged up,” attributing his survival to God’s protection.