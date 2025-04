Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz has broken his silence after a serious car crash in Georgia left multiple people injured and emergency crews on the scene.

Boosie Badazz was caught in a multi-vehicle car crash Monday (April 7) on Interstate 95 in Georgia that left multiple people hurt and emergency responders scrambling, but the rapper says he’s walking away with only bruises.

The accident reportedly happened near exit 67 in McIntosh County, roughly 35 miles south of Savannah. Eyewitnesses at the scene claimed one of the vehicles involved ran a red light at high speed before the collision.

Social media videos from the crash site show a chaotic scene—wreckage scattered across the highway, injured people lying on the pavement and first responders working to secure the area.

Initial reports suggested Boosie may have been behind the wheel, with some witnesses alleging reckless driving.

However, journalist Loren Lorosa later clarified the rapper’s role, saying, “I just spoke to Boosie’s publicist who confirmed to me that .. BOOSIE WASNT HURT IN THE CAR ACCIDENT today that took place in Georgia.”

Lorosa also shared more details about the incident, noting that Boosie was not driving and was instead riding in the passenger seat.

“Boosie only went to the hospital to be sure the driver was ok,” she wrote. “Boosie was on his phone in the passenger seat of the car involved in the accident .. he looked up for a second & then the car was m hit.”

-Boosie was on his phone in the passenger seat of the car involved in the accident .. he looked up for a second & then the car was m hit



The accident happened in Georgia not Memphis



The car boosie was in doesn’t belong to him it belongs to the driver pic.twitter.com/Lr2Ko1RWKH — BROWN GIRL GRINDING⭐️ (@LorenLorosa) April 8, 2025

The rapper himself addressed the crash on Facebook, writing, “IM GOOD. BANGED UP. BUT GOOD. [Prayer hands emoji] GOD GOT ME.”

The vehicle Boosie was in reportedly belonged to the driver, not the rapper. There’s been no official word yet on the condition of the other individuals involved.

The accident comes just days after Boosie celebrated the upcoming arrival of his ninth child with a lavish baby shower.