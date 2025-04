Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz celebrated his ninth child with a baby shower, a BMW push gift for fiancée Rajel Nelson and a name reveal for their daughter.

Boosie Badazz marked the upcoming arrival of his ninth child with a lavish baby shower, where he surprised his fiancée Rajel Nelson with a brand-new BMW SUV as a push gift.

At the bash on Saturday (April 5), the “Wipe Me Down” hitmaker also revealed their baby girl’s name—Sevyn.

The couple, dressed in matching yellow outfits, posed in front of a backdrop that spelled out “Sevyn,” confirming the name of their first child together.

Boosie shared a photo of the luxury vehicle on Instagram, writing, “#BABYSHOWER #familytime ALMOST THAT TIME TO POP OUT LITTLE GIRL ‘PUSH GIFT’ BEAMER FOR THE BABY TOO.”

The celebration brought together several family members, including Boosie’s daughter Poison Ivi, who posted a video from the party on her Instagram Story and also mentioned her unborn sister’s name. Ivi’s attendance follows previous public tension between her and her father.

The baby shower comes five months after Boosie announced in November 2024 that he and Nelson were expecting a daughter.

Boosie’s Fiancée On Having A Baby Before Marriage

The couple had initially planned to marry last April, but legal issues stemming from a court order have delayed their wedding.

Nelson discussed her desire to be married during a livestream last November.

“I did say I would like to be a wife before I have a kid, but God has blessed me to have a kid before I got married and that it okay,” she explained. “I’m not discrediting myself for being pregnant. I keep seeing everybody keep saying, ‘You need a ring. You need to be a wife.’ The majority of y’all in the world are bastards. That doesn’t mean you’re not a blessing from God. That don’t mean God don’t love you.”

Boosie has eight other children with seven different women and has been vocal about wanting to expand his family even further. He’s already looking ahead to baby number ten.