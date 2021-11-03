Boosie Badazz Slams Charlamagne Tha God For Having LGBTQ Guests On His Platform

Boosie Badazz continues to be the topic of conversation when it comes to the LGBTQ community. The heterosexual rapper has entangled himself in the discussion by constantly criticizing openly gay rapper Lil Nas X.

Some people believe Boosie went too far when he called Lil Nas X a “f#####” and suggested the 22-year-old Georgia native should take his own life. Transgender television/internet star Ts Madison spoke about Boosie’s homophobic rhetoric during an interview with The Breakfast Club.

“There is transphobia and homophobia that’s really rampant out there. Rampant! And it’s rampant out there because people’s spaces are being felt like it’s threatened,” Ts Madison told The Breakfast Club‘s Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee.

Madison continued, “Like with Boosie. N####, why are you bothering with Lil Nas X for? What’s the problem? My thing is when [Boosie] said that he’s a detriment to kids and we need to worry about the kids. But I’m like, you’re the same man [who] had an overgrown ass woman perform f####### on your young son. But you didn’t see anything wrong with that.”

Boosie Once Claimed He Had A Grown Woman Perform Oral Sex On His Young Son

Last year, Boosie Badazz admitted to having an adult woman engage in sexual acts with his underage child. That revelation sparked outrage as social media users accused Boosie of promoting sexual assault against minors.

“I’m training them boys right. Ask any of my nephews, ask any of them, ask my son. When they were 12, 13, they got head. That’s how it’s supposed to be. Hell yeah, I got my f###### son’s dick sucked. You f###### right,” said Boosie on Instagram Live.

He added, “Yes, a grown woman. Grown, super grown. Super grown. Checked his ass out. Checked all my nephews out, super grown. Is she grown? She checked me out. I know what the f### she did to them. She checked me out that b####. I’m getting them prepared.”

Lil boosie badazz speaks about his son pic.twitter.com/PPwevHVnML — Livekomik (@LiveKomik2) May 12, 2020

Boosie Calls Out Charlamagne Tha God

Boosie Badazz clearly got word of what Ts Madison had to say about him during her appearance on The Breakfast Club. The Baton Rouge-raised rhymer decided to take aim at Charlamagne Tha God in response.

“THEY STILL GOT MY NAME N THEY MOUTH BOUT THAT GAY S### LOL @cthagod U PART OF THE PROBLEM KEEP EGGING THESE PEOPLE ON YOUR SHOW WITH THIS BRO. U USING YOUR PLATFORM TO SUPPORT [Lil Nas X and] his ANTICS (I SEE WHAT SIDE U ON 🌈) HE SAID F### YALL KIDS SMH DUMMIES 😄,” tweeted Boosie on Tuesday.

During his own interview with The Breakfast Club in August, Boosie Badazz clashed with Charlamagne Tha God over some of his public comments about Lil Nas X. In particular, Charlamagne seemed to take issue with Boosie threatening to drag Lil Nas X off stage and “beat his ass.”