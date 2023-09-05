Boosie Badazz Confirms Joint Album With T.I. Is Still In The Works

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

After beefing online, the two southerners apparently mended their friendship.

Torrence Hatch Jr. has a lot on his plate at the moment. The Baton Rouge-born rapper, better known as Boosie Badazz, is feuding with his family members and with former musical protégé Yung Bleu.

However, Boosie Badazz still has some of his attention focused on upcoming releases. He recently spoke about a long-expected joint project with fellow southern rap star Tip “T.I.” Harris.

“Yeah, I think we’re gonna get it together,” said Boosie in an interview. “We ain’t got back in the studio yet. But I think we’re gonna get it together. We’ve been working on other s### right now.”

A potential Boosie Badazz and T.I. collaborative album would arrive after the two men had a public dispute earlier this year. Boosie took issue with comments Tip made during the Atlanta native’s podcast.

On a 2020 episode of his expediTIously show, T.I. said he purposely pinned a gun charge on his deceased cousin to avoid prison time. Boosie then slammed the “Live Your Life” hitmaker for supposedly being a snitch.

“With the T.I. situation, if he did that, you’re a f###### rat too. I don’t spare no m############ body,” argued Boosie. He went on to say that Tip’s comments “ruined” the chance of the two rappers working together.

Apparently, Boosie Badazz and T.I. made amends since their spat over the snitching allegations. If their joint LP does come out, it will join a Badazz catalog that also contains the Webbie-assisted Ghetto Stories and Gangsta Musik collaborative projects.

Here’s our T.I. interview where he talks about his music with Boosie and also their television ventures.