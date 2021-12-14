Boosie Badazz Thanks Benzino For Defending Him Over Comments About Lil Nas X

Boosie Badazz still has thoughts about Lil Nas X and the LGBTQ community. After telling the 22-year-old Georgia-raised recording artist to kill himself for being gay, Boosie got some support from Benzino.

The former co-owner of The Source spoke with VladTV. During the conversation, Benzino brought up his outrage over Lil Nas X kissing another man at the BET Awards. The interviewer also asked the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta alum about Boosie supposedly getting “canceled” for his bigoted comments about LNX.

“A lot of it was a lot. Especially from guys like me and Boosie and how we grew up and everything, it’s a lot. It’s different for us and people should respect that,” said Benzino about Lil Nas X expressing his sexuality so publicly.

Benzino added, “Just like we should respect them, they need to respect us. And if we can respect each other then I don’t think we’ll have a problem. What anybody does in their bedroom is up to them.”

Boosie Badazz reacted to Benzino defending him in the interview. The 39-year-old Baton Rouge, Louisiana native took to Twitter to express gratitude for Benzino backing him up.

“THANKS, @IAMBENZINO FOR BEING A VOICE. 🙌🏽WISH IT WAS MORE OF YOUR KIND MY G #real,” tweeted Boosie on Monday night. As of press time, that tweet has only garnered 16 retweets and 190 likes.

Lil Nas X and Boosie Badazz repeatedly addressed each other online throughout 2021. Recently, Boosie even filmed a scene for his Where’s MJ? movie that included a “Lil Nas X fan” aggressively confronting the “Wipe Me Down” rapper.