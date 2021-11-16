Boosie Badazz Addresses Being Confronted By A “Lil Nas X Fan” In Viral Video

The southerner talks about the clip featuring Mario The Comic.

Earlier this month, Boosie Badazz was the talk of the internet one more time. Footage of a supposed fan of openly gay rapper Lil Nas X encountering Boosie went viral on social media.

In the video, a man in a purple robe confronted Boosie Badazz in defense of Lil Nas X. Boosie could then be heard calling his challenger a “f#####” which led to people once again accusing the Baton Rouge native of being homophobic.

For months, Boosie and Lil Nas X had been going back-and-forth in the media over LNX’s public antics like kissing a male dancer at the 2021 BET Awards. Boosie threatened to assault Lil Nas, and he even suggested the 22-year-old entertainer should take his own life.

Dammmmn! This how the g### coming at Boosie?! Boosie wid it 🤣😲 pic.twitter.com/XwpqA3wM0w — Jay Trilogy (@jaytrilogy) November 6, 2021

It turns out the viral “confrontation” with the Lil Nas X supporter, later identified as Mario The Comic, was staged as many people suspected. DJ Vlad asked Boosie Badazz about the situation in their latest on-screen interview.

“That was part of a film. We were doing a film, and it was a part of a film. It didn’t happen in real life like that. It was a scene to a film,” admitted Boosie Badazz.

The forthcoming movie is tentatively titled Where’s MJ? It is expected to drop either on Christmas Day in December or around Valentine’s Day next year. Boosie Badazz stated the project is in the post-production stage.

“It’s the funniest film I damn near ever saw in my life,” Boosie told DJ Vlad. “It’s that funny, bro. You gonna have your stomach hurting. Like I say, Vlad, I’m dropping four films every year. I found a way.”