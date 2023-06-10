Boosie Badazz Slams YFN Lucci’s 20-Year Plea Deal Offer In Ongoing RICO Case

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Earlier this week, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis recommended a 20-year sentence if YFN Lucci would plead guilty to felony murder, racketeering, aggravated assault and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act.

Boosie Badazz had a few thoughts regarding YFN Lucci’s ongoing RICO case. On Saturday (June 10), the outspoken rapper headed to Instagram Live where he spoke on Lucci’s recent plea deal offer. Earlier this week, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis recommended a 20-year sentence if YFN Lucci would plead guilty to felony murder, racketeering, aggravated assault and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act. YFN Lucci rejected the offer and opted to take the case to trial.

Boosie, who clearly caught wind of the latest development, was visibly heated as he spoke to the camera. He said, “Free Lucci, man. This n-gga ain’t runnin’ no RICO, and I’m going to say that. He should go home every night to his family. He ain’t doing none of that s###. He should go home every night. It’s a bad RICO, dawg. Witnesses say they seen ‘em push ‘em out. How a witness say they push ‘em out? How can a witness see from the outside if you get pushed out from the inside? Think about it.

“Reasonable doubt, I’m fighting it. He could’ve opened the door his damn self. Ain’t no telling when you get shot. Rest in peace to Lucci boy, man. But they got s### f##### up. A witness saw? What the f### she saw if she outside? Sounds like a paid witness to me. That’s what it sound like.”

Boosie reacts to YFN Lucci getting offered a 20 year plea deal: “Sounds like a paid witness to me” pic.twitter.com/BZ37UZBKSX — Heart of the streetz ♥️ (@HOTS_twt) June 10, 2023

YFN Lucci has been behind bars for more than two years. He was arrested in January 2021 when he turned himself in for the 2020 shooting that took the life of 28-year-old James Adams and wounded another. YFN Lucci was initially named in a 75-page, 105-count racketeering indictment focused on factions within the Bloods gang.

“This indictment is unprecedented. Period. In Georgia,” Willis said at the time. “There’s been a huge spike in violent crime. I made a commitment to bring the best and the brightest minds here, many of which you see sitting here right now so that we could deal with this issue of this violent crime.”

YFN Lucci’s attorney Drew Findling said, “He’s not a gang member. What he is is an internationally recognized musical artist that is a triple platinum winner, that has performed all over the United States and all over the world.”