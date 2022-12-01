Boosie Claims Powerful People Are Trying To Stop His Success

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz thought his frequent Instagram troubles proved there was some type of conspiracy against him.

Boosie Badazz believed “powerful people” were out to get him due to his persistent problems with Instagram.

The Baton Rouge-bred rapper created another Instagram account after experiencing issues with livestreaming on his @mamaheliveagain2.0 page. Boosie complained about his social media woes on Twitter and suggested there was some type of conspiracy against him.

“Dam they just found my new Instagram n took my LIVE,” he wrote. “SMH EVERYTIME I HAVE A MOVIE COMING OUT THIS HAPPENS ‼️MY MOVIE. WHERES MJ ‘ COMES OUT CHRISTMAS DAY’ N THESE POWERFUL PEOPLE R TRYIN TO STOP MY SUCCESS. I NEED ALL MY FANS TO PREORDER MY MOVIE NOW ON.”

He added, “EVERYTIME I GET READY TO DROP A FILM THEY TRY N BLOCK MY MOTION ##godseewhatyalldoing ALIENS.”

Boosie has repeatedly griped about his Instagram troubles over the past two years. He’s gone through several accounts and been banned for violating the platform’s nudity policy.

Earlier this year, Boosie berated Instagram chief Adam Mosseri and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg on Twitter. The outspoken artist said he wished the social media executives died in a plane crash.

“Adam n Mark y’all some b######‼️” he wrote. “All that dam money n your wives look like Aliens n your kids look like retards. I wake up every morning hoping your jet crash.”

But Boosie insists on using Instagram despite his beef with the bosses. His new account is @hestilllive.