Boosie Badazz Talks Turning Down $250K To Perform At LGBT Event

Boosie Badazz has been an outspoken critic of certain members of the LGBT community. For example, the Baton Rouge-raised rap star went on a public crusade against openly gay recording artist Lil Nas X.
Back in 2021, Boosie took issue with Lil Nas X kissing another man during his performance at that year’s BET Awards. His criticism of the male-on-male moment then spiraled into personal attacks and threats.
By October of that year, Boosie was catching heat online for calling Lil Nas X a “f#####” and telling the then-22-year-old musician to commit suicide. LNX’s father even got involved in the public feud between the two entertainers.
Boosie has also been very critical of ex-NBA player Dwyane Wade accepting his underage, transgender daughter Zaya Wade. That led to a highly publicized back-and-forth with Dwyane’s wife, actress Gabrielle Union.
It appears Boosie’s staunch views about homosexuality and gender identity even prevented him from making money. In a recent interview with The Danza Project, Boosie recalled putting his personal beliefs over his bank account.
“Companies don’t wanna mess with me for the things I speak about. It’s a lot of losses and it’s a lot of gains also. But I’m not being real for money,” said Boosie. “If that’s the case, I can sell my soul for anything.”
The southerner also stated, “I’ve been offered a quarter-million to go to perform at LGBT community things, big money. I told them I have nothing against it at all, but that’s not what I push and that’s not what I believe in.”