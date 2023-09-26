Boosie Badazz Talks Turning Down $250K To Perform At LGBT Event

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “Wipe Me Down” rapper implies he will not sell his soul.

Boosie Badazz has been an outspoken critic of certain members of the LGBT community. For example, the Baton Rouge-raised rap star went on a public crusade against openly gay recording artist Lil Nas X.

Back in 2021, Boosie took issue with Lil Nas X kissing another man during his performance at that year’s BET Awards. His criticism of the male-on-male moment then spiraled into personal attacks and threats.

By October of that year, Boosie was catching heat online for calling Lil Nas X a “f#####” and telling the then-22-year-old musician to commit suicide. LNX’s father even got involved in the public feud between the two entertainers.

Boosie has also been very critical of ex-NBA player Dwyane Wade accepting his underage, transgender daughter Zaya Wade. That led to a highly publicized back-and-forth with Dwyane’s wife, actress Gabrielle Union.

It appears Boosie’s staunch views about homosexuality and gender identity even prevented him from making money. In a recent interview with The Danza Project, Boosie recalled putting his personal beliefs over his bank account.

“Companies don’t wanna mess with me for the things I speak about. It’s a lot of losses and it’s a lot of gains also. But I’m not being real for money,” said Boosie. “If that’s the case, I can sell my soul for anything.”

The southerner also stated, “I’ve been offered a quarter-million to go to perform at LGBT community things, big money. I told them I have nothing against it at all, but that’s not what I push and that’s not what I believe in.”