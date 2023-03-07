Boosie Responds To Skip Bayless Questioning If Ja Morant Is A Gang Member 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Boosie urged Skip Bayless not to paint a narrative that Ja Morant is a member of the crips, saying he’s a pro athlete “who made a mistake‼️”

Boosie Badazz is speaking up for Ja Morant after Skip Bayless questioned if the Memphis Grizzlies player wants to be a crip.

The sports commentator raised the issue during Monday’s episode of Undisputed after the NBA player flashed a gun while at a strip club on an Instagram Live video at the weekend. Skip questioned if Ja Morant is actually a gang member or whether he was just acting like one. He said he was “shocked” at how “brazen” the video was and asked his NBA contacts their thoughts.

“They’re asking me, ‘Are you sure he’s not that? Like that’s just who he is — that he is about that life.’”

Skip then stated, “Remember, he’s thrown up the Crip sign, I’ve seen him throw it up two or three times. I’ve probably missed some other times” He questioned “What does that mean? Does that mean he wants to get associated with the Crips, or he got initiated with the Crips, or he just has a dream of being a Crip?”

He also wondered if Ja Morant is “associating with the wrong people” or if he is, in fact, “part of the wrong people.”

Co-host Shannon Sharpe added, “You know what, Skip? You and the people you talked to might be 100 percent correct, but that makes it even more egregious. Because you got out of that.” Watch the clip below.

Boosie Says Ja Morant Is Not A Gang Member

However, Boosie took to Twitter defending Ja Morant and urging Skip not to create narratives.

“STOP @RealSkipBayless Don’t build the narrative that he’s a real gang member” Boosie tweeted Monday evening. SMH HE NOT NO CRIP‼️ “HE A PROFESSIONAL BASKETBALL PLAYER who made a mistake‼️

STOP @RealSkipBayless Don’t build the narrative that he’s a real gang member SMH HE NOT NO CRIP‼️HE A PROFESSIONAL BASKETBALL PLAYER who made a mistake‼️ — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) March 7, 2023

The Grizzlies suspended Ja Morant for “at least” two games following the firearm incident.

“I take full responsibility for my actions last night. I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies’ organization for letting you down,” Morant said in a statement after the IG Live video went viral. “I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”