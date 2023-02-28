Boosie Rages Over Birdman’s Brother Terrance Williams: “A Certified Rat”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz berated Birdman’s half-brother Terrance “Gangsta” Williams in a series of Twitter posts on Monday (February 27).

Williams faced Boosie’s wrath after commenting on the rapper’s hardline stance on snitching. Boosie ridiculed Williams, who tried to suggest the outspoken artist was a hypocrite.

“YOU A PONK N A CERTIFIED RAT,” he wrote. “YOU WAS N YAZOO GETTING F##### N F###### N#####! LOOK AT YOU ON THIS PIC. BOY YOU B####! U MAKE NEW ORLEANS LOOK BAD LOL.”

He added, “NEW ORLEANS SHOULD BAN THIS DUDE! THIS IS THE WORST KINDA N####! HE A RAT, A FAMILY SNAKE, N A HOMOSEXUAL PLAYIN GANGSTER! WHAT GO ON N THE PEN DONT STAY N THE PEN NO MO CLOWN LOL.”

YOU A PONK N A CERTIFIED RAT 🐀 YOU WAS N YAZOO GETTING F##### N F###### N#####‼️LOOK AT YOU ON THIS PIC.BOY YOU B####‼️U MAKE NEW ORLEANS LOOK BAD LOL pic.twitter.com/ylSbaKBr3b — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) February 27, 2023

Williams served more than 20 years in prison but was freed from a life sentence in 2022. Boosie previously criticized Williams for cooperating with the feds in a 2022 interview.

The Baton Rouge native’s gripe with Williams resurfaced this month when Birdman’s half-brother started discussing T.I. and Boosie’s issues. One of Williams’ Instagram posts sparked Monday’s rant.

“DEZ CLOWNS A TRY ANYTHING TO BE BOOSIE!” Boosie wrote. “FAKE GANGSTA TELL THE WORLD HOW U WAS F###### PUNKS N YAZOO CITY N SETTING CEOS UP‼️r HOW U SET UP THEM CRIP N##### OUT NEW YORK UP U WEAR WIRES CLOWN.”

Watch Williams’ response below.