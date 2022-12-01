Boosie Says Jay-Z Is Irrelevant To Young Fans, Most Nas Fans “Are Dead” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Boosie says neither Jay-Z nor Nas is more relevant than the other, but neither one resonates with younger fans.

Boosie Badazz waded into the debate about relevancy in Hip-Hop, dragging Jay-Z into the conversation sparked by 21 Savage’s comments about Nas.

During a new interview, the Baton Rouge native said that while Hov is “respected,” neither he nor Nas is getting played in the club.

“Jay-Z’s not relevant this day for music… If you gone say Jay-Z relevant and Nas ain’t relevant—No, no,” Boosie said on VLAD TV.

He continued, “When I go to these clubs in Atlanta, you know these 25 to 35 clubs, I’m not hearing Nas, I’m not hearing Jay-Z… It’s not one or the other.” However, the “Set It Off” hitmaker says Hov maintains cultural relevance because he’s a Hip-Hop mogul.

“Jay-Z is respected by these people for being that boss that he is. When Jay-Z flash across that m########### it’s something with a billion dollars, its something with $500 billion, $200 billion when them young n##### see him. It ain’t his song flashing across social media. It’s his hustle! That n#### got hustle!” Boosie stated.

Boosie Says Nas Is Irrelevant Among Today’s Fans

When the debate shifted to Nas, Boosie said the Kings Disease creator is relevant, acknowledging his recent Grammy win, but only amongst his fans. However, he added, “half of them are dead. All them n##### in Queens bro, most of all of Nas and Pac fans, they’re dead.”

“I just can’t say he’s relevant as far as today’s [music]. … He doesn’t have a Taylor Swift machine behind him,” Boosie explained. “I’m telling you. Nas is great, but he doesn’t have the machine, or he’s not listening to the machine that can make him do more numbers.”

Boosie is following in the steps of 21 Savage, whose comments about Nas being irrelevant amongst the current generation of rappers had social media in a frenzy. However, despite the backlash, it worked out well for the “Knife Talk” hitmaker. Just two weeks after sparking outrage, he dropped the surprise single “One Mic One Gun” with Nas. Listen to it below.