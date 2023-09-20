New B.G. Music Snippet: Shows Boosie Love For Holding Him Down During His 14-Year Sentence

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz debuted a snippet of his upcoming collaboration with B.G. that could hit streaming services within days.

Over the weekend, the Cash Money Records artist shared a video of himself back in the studio for the first time in over a decade following his release from prison earlier this month. It looks like a collab with the Baton Rouge native was one of the verses he laid down.

In a preview of the track shared Tuesday (September 19), B.G. gives Boosie his flowers for holding him down while he was behind bars on gun possession and witness tampering charges.

The Hot Boys member claims that while others “f##### me up and went to sleep on me,” Boosie remained loyal.

“Even when I ain’t need it I could get from my man/I was blessed to have a friend like Boo in the can/Every holiday he’d get my mama the bag/What n##### y’all know is doing s### like that?” B.G. rapped.

Boosie played the song during an Instagram Live and uploaded a clip to his page, teasing an imminent release.

“BG WENT CRAAAAZZZY,” he wrote alongside multiple fire emojis. He teased his upcoming “Goin Thru Some Thangs” deluxe due next month before adding, “F### THAT I MIGHY DROP THIS B#### NEXT FRIDAY. WHAT YALL THINK ?”

Check out the video below.

“Waaahhhh…what’s understood don’t need to be explained,” B.G. added in the comment section. “Real n##### do real things. I love you n####. you kept it 1000%with me on that bid .this only the beginning…real n##### back in style.”