Boosie Video Shoot Turns Into Homicide Scene; Man Arrested

Gunfire on the set of Boosie Badazz’s videoshoot has left one man dead. And the cops believe they have the triggerman in custody.

The Huntsville Police have taken into custody a suspect, 22-year-old Christopher Kwan Freeman, following the Saturday shooting that disrupted the filming and caused anywhere from 50 to 100 people to scatter.

Captain Michael Johnson from the HPD made statements about the Sunday arrest and shared that Freeman will be charged with murder for the death of a man named Randall Strong, Jr.

After investigating the shooting that occurred on the 200 block of Binford Dr just after 4:30 p.m. on May 29, the Major Crimes Unit determined that Freeman and Strong had beef.

On Sunday, May 30th around 9:30 am, Freeman turned himself in to the Public Safety Complex at 815 Wheeler Ave. and will remain there until bail is posted or a hearing comes up.

There were no official connections to Boosie except that it transpired during his video shoot.

Also, Boosie further let fans know that he had nothing to do with nothing.

“AINT NOBODY TRY TO KILL ME N HUNTSVILLE AL. YALL MFS BE HAPPY TO SPREAD LIES ON ME #LOL

What was also revealed is that there were no official requests made through the city or the police department of the Huntsville Housing Authority to obtain a permit to film in the project development.