Bow Wow Doubles Down On Saying Jermaine Dupri Did Not Create ‘106 & Park’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A former top BET executive sides with the former child star.

BET’s long-running 106 & Park series is back in the news exactly eight years after the program went off the air. An online conversation involving Jermaine Dupri, Bow Wow, and Da Brat reignited discussions about the show.

The social media debate over 106 & Park began when Jermaine Dupri claimed responsibility for the formation of the music video show. JD laid out his 106 & Park origin story in a recent interview with The Gauds Show.

“106 & Park was created by me. I created the show for Bow Wow,” stated Jermaine Dupri. “I was watching MTV and they had TRL. They catered to *NSYNC, The Backstreet Boys, and anything White that was coming out that was Pop.”

JD then claimed he called then-BET President Stephen G. Hill to pitch the idea of a countdown-style music program catering to Bow Wow’s fan demographic. However, Bow Wow called a foul on that narrative.

Former BET Executive Stephen Hill Backs Up Bow Wow

On December 18, Bow Wow sent out a tweet disputing the idea that Jermaine Dupri created 106 & Park. After receiving some pushback from social media users, Bow Wow returned to Twitter to double down on his take.

“We live in a weird time when telling the truth is being rude. Or keeping it a buck is disrespectful… You can’t be serious 🤣,” wrote Bow Wow on Monday morning.

The former child star added, “I ain’t even do nothing. 🤣 I said it was a lie. Stephen Hill even came out and said it was a lie. Hahaha how is that rude? Now lying and taking credit is cool? Come on bro 🤣.”

According to reports, Stephen Hill did back up Bow Wow’s recollection of 106 & Park‘s creation. A screenshot from Hill’s Instagram page shows the former President of Programming for BET suggesting Dupri may have presented “a bit of an overstep” in his alleged involvement with the show.

Bow Wow’s Former So So Def Labelmate Da Brat Weighs In On The Situation

Da Brat, a fellow alumnus of Jermaine Dupri’s So So Def record label, chastised Bow Wow for his initial reaction to JD’s comments. In a public Instagram message, the “Funkdafied” hitmaker told Bow Wow to show respect for the person that established his entertainment career.

“Man, [I would] never go [back and forth] with Brat online. She [knows] that. We spoke yesterday,” revealed Bow Wow on Twitter after another user referenced Da Brat’s remarks directed at him.

The 35-year-old rapper/actor also tweeted, “I have the upmost respect for Brat. That’s my word. I would never disrespect her and she knows that. She just taking up for her dawg as she should. She the real day 1. Not me.”

While discovered by Snoop Dogg as a pre-teen, Bow Wow eventually rose to prominence under the musical tutelage of Jermaine Dupri. At 13 years old, Lil Bow Wow released his debut studio album, Beware of Dog, via Dupri’s So So Def. The performer born Shad Moss also served as a 106 & Park host from 2012 to 2014.

We live in a weird time when telling the truth is being rude. Or keeping it a buck is disrespectful…. You cant be serious 🤣 — Bow Wow (@smoss) December 19, 2022

I aint even do nothing 🤣 i said it was a lie. Stephen hill even came out and said it was a lie. Hahaha how is that rude? Now lying and taking credit is cool? Come on bro 🤣 https://t.co/NCvmGXSRco — Bow Wow (@smoss) December 19, 2022

Man i ld never go back n forth with brat online. she know that. We spoke yesterday. https://t.co/UPe8EPNiTH — Bow Wow (@smoss) December 19, 2022