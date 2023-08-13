EXCLUSIVE: Breakdancing Legend Crazy Legs Reveals Why He’s Retiring

Hip-Hop pioneer Richard “Crazy Legs” Colón explained why he’s retiring from breakdancing in an interview with AllHipHop. The legendary b-boy said years of wear and tear from dancing finally caught up to him.
“I do the element of Hip-Hop that your body dictates when it’s over,” he told AllHipHop. “It’s the only element in Hip-Hop your body says it’s done, you’re done. So, I actually have to get a knee replacement surgery. I’m 57, bro. I’m not trying to be out here getting hurt. I get hurt easier. It takes longer to heal, all that s###.”
Crazy Legs performed for the final time at Hip-Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium. The longtime Yankees fan loved the idea of ending his career at the team’s ballpark.
“I just felt like it was a good opportunity to be on a stage within the world that I wanted to be in in the first place,” he said. “When I was a kid, I wanted to be a boxer or baseball player … I wanted to be on the Yankees … So, for me to end up where I really wanted to be in the first place for my last show is pretty dope.”
Check out Crazy Legs’ chat with AllHipHop’s Chuck Creekmur and DJ Thoro below.