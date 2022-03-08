Despite his violent outburst, character witness describes him as never losing his temper or showing signs of anger.

South London rapper Dizzee Rascal has been found guilty of assaulting his former fiancée Cassandra Jones.

Jones is also the mother of his two children. They have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2011, and they were formally engaged in summer 2020.

Dizzee was so upset with the verdict that he went off on a cameraman outside of the court.

Furious Dizzee Rascal throws camera across street after guilty verdict in assault case – more here https://t.co/l4Afs8CZqX pic.twitter.com/cv70D58OmH — ITV London (@itvlondon) March 7, 2022

Dizzee Rascal, born Dylan Kwabena Mills, was charged with assault by beating the woman on June 8th after bringing his daughter home from a daddy/daughter outing.

However, according to the Daily Star, he denied the charges were accurate and pleaded not guilty in the British courts.

In February, the case was heard in the Wimbledon Magistrates Court, where the woman alleged that Dizzee “put his forehead” against hers and “pushed her around” the room.

He allegedly did it while holding the couple’s infant son, Jones’ lawyer Helen Duong stated.

The trial allowed for character witnesses for the defense. Boxer David Haye stepped up to co-sign the rapper calling him a “stand up and down to earth kind of human” and a “role model father.”

Haye continued to say that he has observed Dizzee “remained humble, having built himself up from nothing,” despite achieving award-winning success during his career.

“He would rarely be seen out at celebrity social functions for the simple reason that he prefers to stay at home and spend time with his family. It is Dylan’s relationship with his children that I admire the most – despite his fame he always made time for his children,” Haye said before adding: “I have never seen Dylan lose his temper nor display any signs of anger. He was always calm and collected, he would not let anything fluster him.”

Jones’ attorney painted a different picture, saying that the relationship started to break down after Dizzie, the sole provider in their Kent household, found out that Jones was giving her mother money.

The judge agreed with the plaintiff and found him guilty of the crime on Monday, March 7th. Sentencing or reprimand has not (as of this publishing) been announced.