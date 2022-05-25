Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Gang members used social media to taunt their rivals, the Crips.

On Tuesday, May 24th, a 65-count indictment naming almost three dozen alleged associates of the River Park Towers (RPT) gang out of the housing development in the Highbridge neighborhood of the Bronx, was handed out by the Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

ABC 7 reports members of the gang were hit with the following charges: conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, attempted assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Altogether the organization was hit with three indictments, including one that charged seven members with attempted murder and other allegations for an incident on August 17th, 2020.

In the summer of 2020, the accused are allegedly shot into a building vestibule area 11 times — missing their target by a hair.

Another incident happened at the Rikers Island prison. RPT members assaulted a Crip in the jail on April 25th, 2021.

Charges also included an animal cruelty misdemeanor. The accused RPT members allegedly live-streamed a pigeon — which they compared to a Crip — and showed what they would do if one came into their hood alone.

One of the members, who is now a defendant in the case, “If we get 100, we’ll kill it.” They then beat the bird to death with a cane on the stream.

An investigation showed the gang members were also rappers and used social media and their music videos to intimidate and mock their opps. In their music videos, they flashed guns and bragged about the violence they’ve caused in the streets.

In fact, one of the accused is D Thang GZ, a Bronx rapper credited with being one of the founding fathers of Drill in New York.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark, like many other D.A.s, talked about the music videos being a part of their evidence. AllHipHop.com reported how Florida officials are pulling lyrics and videos in the ATK/ Ksoo case and that Atlanta officials are pulling lyrics and videos in the YSL/Young Thug/ Gunna case.

D.A. Clark said, “These defendants allegedly engaged in gun violence, committing six shootings, one of which injured a rival gang member.”

“They allegedly fired wildly on the streets without regard for the lives of anyone else. They allegedly possessed a gun used in shootings that they posed with on social media and rapped about the violence,” she continued. “I thank the NYPD for their partnership in this investigation. We are doing all we can to battle the gun scourge, but more must be done to deviate young people from a life of gangs and senseless violence.”

As a solution, the D.A. wants to do a summit to provide a safe space for the young people to give their input on what they need and for others to pour into them.

“I am calling on rappers from the Bronx to stop using music to encourage shootings and use it to better the community. I am asking to have a summit with aspiring rappers and the rap stars who come from the Bronx, record companies, radio stations, and social media so we can find solutions to prevent further violence.”

A list of the RPT members indicted are as follows:

Karim Grant, 23 AKA Kay Hound

Ibrahim Asare, 25 AKA Ace Hound (incarcerated)

Jessie Battice, 32 AKA Fly Jess (incarcerated)

Victor Rodriguez, 34 AKA Vic (house arrest in N.J.)

Shaheem Spencer, 28 AKA Shizzy Hound (incarcerated)

Lashar Williams, 20 AKA Tmac (incarcerated)

Brandon Long, 22 AKA Blane

Raheem Patterson, 24 AKA Rah (incarcerated)

Daniel Collins, 20 AKA Dthang (incarcerated)

Dewayne Wiggins, 18 AKA Lotti (incarcerated)

Kevin Anthony, 19 AKA Tdot

Omar Gaines, 19 AKA Bando

Daniel Agyemang, 18 AKA Stunna (incarcerated)

Joseph Agyemang, 18 AKA Gunna

Jerome Hughes, 18 AKA Rome (incarcerated)

Joshua Adams, 18 AKA Jelly (incarcerated)

Amnbo Darby, 22 AKA Stackz (incarcerated)

Kareem Felder, 19 AKA Reem

Sheriff Jarjou, 18 AKA Reefy (incarcerated)

Angel Rodriguez, 20 AKA Milly (incarcerated)

Ernest Taluy, 20 AKA Edai (incarcerated)

Jalias Perez, 17 AKA Baby Gz (incarcerated)

Jaylen Johnson, 19, AKA JB (incarcerated)

Jerome Hughes (incarcerated)

Amnbo Darby (incarcerated)

Sheriff Jarjou (incarcerated)

Kevin Anthony

Lashar Williams (incarcerated)

Joseph Agyemang

Angel Rodriguez (incarcerated)

Joshua Adams (incarcerated)

Lashar Williams (incarcerated)

Ernest Tahuy (incarcerated)

Jerome Hughes (incarcerated)