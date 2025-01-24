Bruno Mars Stirs Controversy With “Fat Juicy & Wet” Strip Club Anthem Featuring Sexyy Red 

Bruno Mars has divided his fans after collaborating with Sexyy Red on his new “strip club anthem,” titled “Fat Juicy & Wet.”
The singer first teased the new track earlier this week with an intriguing Instagram post, celebrating his collaboration with Lady Gaga, “Die With A Smile” topping the Billboard Hot 100 for a third week.
“THANK YOU ALL!” he wrote. “I’m headed to the studio right now to make a strip club anthem so I can celebrate and properly act up this weekend. Someone please help me get in touch with Sexyy Red!!”
He then announced, “Found Her!” before dropping the song on Friday (January 24).
“Fat Juicy & Wet” arrived with a music video featuring Bruno Mars collaborators Lady Gaga and Blackpink star ROSÉ, who make cameos, partying alongside Sexyy Red.
However, the track sparked controversy among some Bruno Mars fans, who were taken aback by the explicit lyrics and the Sexyy Red feature.
“Bruno losing his music integrity,” one critic stated. “The one yall think makes far superior “high quality” music had to call up the project princess.”
Meanwhile, another fan noted, “Bruno Mars got a song with Kodak Black and Gucci Mane my brother.”
A different fan recalled, “I remember prior to Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars said how difficult it is for him to keep topping himself. Which led me to believe that he has to keep reinventing his sound to stay relevant but at what cost?”
Others pointed to rumors the “Just The Way You Are” hitmaker was working to pay off gambling debts.
“Just remembered when that one Las Vegas casino put out that story that Bruno Mars had a $50 million gambling debt and a c*ke problem,” one user noted. “All this makes more sense with that context.”
Last March, MGM Resorts denied claims of Bruno Mars racking up a $50 million gambling debt.
“We’re proud of our relationship with Bruno Mars,” MGM stated. “Bruno’s partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect. Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM.”
Check out some other reactions to Brun Mars and Sexyy Red’s “Fat Juicy & Wet” below.