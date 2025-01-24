Bruno Mars Stirs Controversy With “Fat Juicy & Wet” Strip Club Anthem Featuring Sexyy Red 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bruno Mars is facing backlash from fans after collaborating with Sexyy Red on his risqué new track, “Fat Juicy & Wet.”

The singer first teased the new track earlier this week with an intriguing Instagram post, celebrating his collaboration with Lady Gaga, “Die With A Smile” topping the Billboard Hot 100 for a third week.

“THANK YOU ALL!” he wrote. “I’m headed to the studio right now to make a strip club anthem so I can celebrate and properly act up this weekend. Someone please help me get in touch with Sexyy Red!!”

He then announced, “Found Her!” before dropping the song on Friday (January 24).

“Fat Juicy & Wet” arrived with a music video featuring Bruno Mars collaborators Lady Gaga and Blackpink star ROSÉ, who make cameos, partying alongside Sexyy Red.

However, the track sparked controversy among some Bruno Mars fans, who were taken aback by the explicit lyrics and the Sexyy Red feature.

“Bruno losing his music integrity,” one critic stated. “The one yall think makes far superior “high quality” music had to call up the project princess.”

Meanwhile, another fan noted, “Bruno Mars got a song with Kodak Black and Gucci Mane my brother.”

Bruno Mars got a song with Kodak Black and Gucci Mane my brother. https://t.co/LMjlak8Bvu — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 23, 2025

A different fan recalled, “I remember prior to Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars said how difficult it is for him to keep topping himself. Which led me to believe that he has to keep reinventing his sound to stay relevant but at what cost?”

I remember prior to Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars said how difficult it is for him to keep topping himself. Which led me to believe that he has to keep reinventing his sound to stay relevant but at what cost? — Queer Latifah 🥂 (@TheAfrocentricI) January 23, 2025

Others pointed to rumors the “Just The Way You Are” hitmaker was working to pay off gambling debts.

“Just remembered when that one Las Vegas casino put out that story that Bruno Mars had a $50 million gambling debt and a c*ke problem,” one user noted. “All this makes more sense with that context.”

Just remembered when that one Las Vegas casino put out that story that Bruno Mars had a $50 million gambling debt and a c*ke problem…



All this makes more sense with that context. pic.twitter.com/J88NMp1awU https://t.co/F268HaeigL — Shea Jordan Smith (@shea_jordan) January 24, 2025

Last March, MGM Resorts denied claims of Bruno Mars racking up a $50 million gambling debt.

“We’re proud of our relationship with Bruno Mars,” MGM stated. “Bruno’s partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect. Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM.”

Check out some other reactions to Brun Mars and Sexyy Red’s “Fat Juicy & Wet” below.

Bruno Mars must’ve gotten a threatening visit about some owed money in the middle of the night because ain’t no way he would release that under normal circumstances. — AGD. (@TheLexGabrielle) January 24, 2025

it’s shocking to hear all of this come out of bruno mars mouth 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/UgoqjmbEJa — i be like… DO IT 4 MY BABY! (@SUCKAW0RLD) January 24, 2025

Bruno Mars must owe a LOT of money to Vegas lol — s͎h͎a͎k͎e͎ (@dopeboySHAKE) January 24, 2025

Kai Cenat got uncomfortable reacting to Bruno Mars and Sexy Redd's 'Fat Juicy & Wet' because it was "too freaky" for him 💀pic.twitter.com/fnQS4JhiKK — Viral Hotspot (@cliphotspot) January 24, 2025

can’t believe rosé is in a music video for a song called fat, juicy and wet alongside bruno, lady gaga and sexyy red. this sentence in itself sounds ai generated 😭 pic.twitter.com/HJbUg889s0 — rosie out now! (@nvmberones) January 24, 2025

How it feels listening to Bruno Mars and Sexyy Red’s new song pic.twitter.com/kOc1Thafa0 — Steez⁴⁷ (@Steez_HH) January 24, 2025

Bruno Mars is a certified hit maker. Love him or hate him. Dude knows how to make hits. A helluva songwriter/producer – bread — Beanz N Kornbread® (@BeanznKornbread) January 24, 2025

my face the entire time i listened to the new sexyy red and bruno mars song pic.twitter.com/PBe6QMDtVZ — emily (@unpopularivy) January 24, 2025

me hearing bruno mars be absolutely freak on fat, juicy & wet: pic.twitter.com/N7NqKbVBzg — ͛ (@COWBOYREQUIEM) January 24, 2025