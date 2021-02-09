Budding Rapper Sasha Skare Caught By Cops For Killing Beyonce’s Cousin, Rapper Kardone

(AllHipHop News)
Beyoncé’s cousin, rapper Kardone aka Martell DeRouen, was murdered in late January.
And now, law officials have arrested the alleged shooter, a 21-year-old rapper, Sasha Skare.
Sasha Skare, the woman who allegedly gunned down the Sony recording artist, was on the loose for almost two weeks before she was apprehended last weekend in San Antonio.
Kardone’s estranged wife said he met Sasha Skare online. She was being mentored by the Southern lyricist.
“He released a mixtape called ‘Trunk Bang,’ and he wanted some girls for a video shoot and he honestly just met her online,” Kardone’s wife Joia DeRouen, told CBS Austin. “When you know, the video shoot was over. He said, hey, you know, she’s interested in music. I think I want to help her out.”
Joia knew about his plans and despite being separated, she still communicated with him and remained friendly. Joia got worried when she could not connect with Kardone. She also noted that he hadn’t spoken to his step-mother either.
“I was blowing up his phone, actually texting, calling, trying to even FaceTime,” Joia continued. “You know, it happened once before where he hadn’t responded to me or his family, but we found out that he broke his phone. So that in the back of our mind is what we were thinking.”
“He was supposed to have a show that he was headlining on Saturday but he didn’t post anything about it,” Joia said. “So, you know, we really got concerned and his step-mom was like, well, I’m going to call a wellness check.”
On Tuesday, Jan. 26, Joia drove early in the morning to his home at The Towers Apartments along La Cantera Parkway.
That is when she approached and her world fell apart. Kardone had been shot to death. After an investigation, police zeroed in on Sasha Skare as the suspect. She is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.
Martell DeRouen (Kardone) is Beyoncé’s cousin through her maternal grandmother, Agnes.