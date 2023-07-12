Bun B Compares Chance Encounter With Taylor Swift To Meeting Barack Obama & Beyoncé

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Bun B is the latest rapper to have a run-in with pop princess Taylor Swift—and he’s all too happy to talk about it. On Wednesday (July 12), the UGK legend shared a photo of himself chopping it up with the Republic Records superstar and explained how he wound meeting her. According to Bun, he was having dinner somewhere in New York City when he got a call from a friend who invited him to a Questlove party.

“About last night..got a call in the middle of dinner to meet Matt from @astorclubnyc at an Uno game,” he wrote in the caption. “Random. Turns out it’s @questlove party with food from cannabis chef/educator @thechefnikki which was amazing. Quest calls @jazzbeezy who I hadn’t sent in years. On my way out he says ‘I have to have a picture with you and Taylor.’ Who turns out to be THE Taylor.

“As in @taylorswift who couldn’t have been more kind and personable. I’ve only ever met 2 other people who make you feel this seen and heard in an interaction before and that’s @barackobama and @beyonce. My question is does this make me a Swiftie?”

Bun B’s sentiments echo those of Flavor Flav, who attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Detroit last month. In a social media post, Flavor Flav talked about his first encounter with Swift at the iHeartRadio Awards in March.

“Before I met Taylor Swift, I’ve always been a big fan of her music anyway, though,” he said. “Just like I’m a big fan of Christina Aguilera, or Gwen Stefani, or I love me some Miley Cyrus. You know what I’m sayin’? You’ll find me at their concerts, too. And a lot of people thought it was kind of weird seeing me at a Taylor Swift concert, I guess because of my age… But, you know, when it comes down to music, it has no age. Music don’t have no age.”

Swift is one of the biggest musical acts in the world. Her latest project, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), arrived last week and is projected to land at No. 1 with a first-week total near 700,000. It will mark the biggest yet of her re-recorded albums.