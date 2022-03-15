Bun B’s H-Town Takeover Draws Record-Breaking 73,000 Fans For RodeoHouston

Paul Wall, Tobe Nwigwe, and That Girl Lay Lay were among the acts to hit the stage in their hometown.

Recording artist, activist, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Bun B presented his H-Town Takeover at Houston’s NRG Stadium on Match 11. The show’s star-studded lineup for Black Heritage Night at the 2022 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo helped bring in record attendance.

A reported 73,259 concertgoers experienced Bun B’s H-Town Takeover that night. As of March 13, the event drew the largest crowd of any RodeoHouston concert in 2022.

“There was a concerted effort to include as many Houstonians in this show as possible,” says Bun B about H-Town Takeover. “We didn’t want anyone to have a good reason not to come.”

One half of the UGK rap duo continues, “I also want Houston Hip Hop artists to realize there is strength in numbers, and as a united front, we can do anything and be anything we want to be. This is the most Houston-centric the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo performances have ever been.”

Paul Wall performs “Still Tippin'” [Photo by Marco Torres/@MarcoFromHouston]

Houston’s Finest Showed Up To Entertain Their Fellow Texans

Paul Wall, Willie D, Slim Thug, Lil Flip, That Girl Lay Lay, Lil Keke, ESG, Ronnie Spencer, Z-Ro, Tobe Nwigwe, LeToya Luckett, Devin the Dude, Baby Bash, Big Pokey, Frankie J, and H-Town performed at H-Town Takeover. Plus, Chamillionaire made a surprise appearance. Music executive J Prince also addressed the crowd.

“It was such a surreal moment,” states Paul Wall. “Performing in my hometown, with my idols and mentors, at the biggest stage imaginable, and on my birthday at that.”

The Peoples Champ album creator added, “It’s been difficult to choose my favorite aspect of the show, but the birthday song really touched my heart. Behind my Versace shades, I was holding back a few tears of gratitude.”

Fat Nwigwe & Tobe Nwigwe perform “Fye Fye” [Photo by Marco Torres/@MarcoFromHouston]

Bun B Brought Out H-Town Legends And The City’s Next Generation Of Stars

“It was a monumental moment for me and my entire family,” Tobe Nwigwe acknowledges. “From our city’s biggest legends to Houston’s next generation, only Bun could’ve pulled this off. Me and [my wife Martica “Fat” Nwigwe] are truly grateful to have been included. Much love to Bun and Queenie for this monuMINTal experience.”

“First off I have to say it was truly an honor to be chosen to open up for such a special night,” expresses That Girl Lay Lay. “The rodeo means such much to me and the city, and I can’t believe I performed there with all of the best artists in Houston.”

The 15-year-old Nickelodeon star continues, “I’d like to give a sincere thank you to Bun B for trusting me and letting me show out for all the kids I love that love me. Truly a dream come true.”