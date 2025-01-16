Busta Rhymes Busted: “Woo Hah!!” Rapper Arrested For Alleged Assault On Assistant

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The incident reportedly occurred on January 10 inside the J Condominium complex in Brooklyn.

Busta Rhymes was reportedly taken into custody for the alleged assault of an assistant. According to the New York Post, Bus-A-Bus is facing three assault charges after allegedly attacking Dashiel Gables for using his phone during work.

The incident reportedly occurred on January 10 inside the J Condominium complex in Brooklyn. Law enforcement sources claim the 52-year-old artist punched Gables, 50, in the face multiple times, causing swelling in his left eye.

Busta Rhymes Rhymes turned himself in to authorities and is set to appear in court on February 2. Gables declined to discuss the case publicly, stating his focus on a potential multi-million-dollar settlement.

Police originally wanted to arrest Busta Rhymes on Wednesday night (January 15) at his album listening party for his forthcoming project, Dragon Season…The Awakening. As AllHipHop witnessed firsthand, his team somehow prevented the arrest from happening at the Quad Studios event.

Busta Rhymes, known for hits like “Woo Hah!! Got You All in Check,” has a history of legal troubles, including prior arrests for assault, weapons possession and traffic violations.

In 2007, he was charged with DWI, and in 2015, he was arrested for throwing a protein drink at a gym employee.

Most recently, he made headlines for throwing a drink at a fan who touched him inappropriately, an incident the fan later apologized for. Despite his legal challenges, Busta Rhymes remains a prominent figure in the hip-hop community.