C Blu Avoids Charges After Being Accused Of Shooting NYPD Officer

New York City Mayor Eric Adams previously criticized 16-year-old C Blu, who was initially charged with attempted murder in the case.

Authorities stopped pursuing criminal charges against drill rapper C Blu, who was accused of shooting a cop.

According to the New York Daily News, the city’s Law Department dropped the case on Tuesday (May 17).

C Blu, 16, found himself in the clear a few months after a judge called his arresting officer’s testimony “unreliable” and “self-serving.”

“The Law Department has determined that this case cannot be prosecuted,” spokesperson Nicholas Paolucci told the Daily News. “But let’s be clear: Just because the city cannot prosecute doesn’t mean this individual should have been carrying an illegal weapon — a weapon which contributed to both him and an officer being shot.”

C Blu, whose real name is Camrin Williams, was originally charged with attempted murder. The charges were reduced to criminal possession of a weapon and assault before being dropped.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams criticized Williams when the teen was released on a $250,000 bond in January. C Blu’s attorney Dawn Florio mentioned the mayor in a statement about her client avoiding charges.

“Mayor Adams and the NYPD demonized my client in the press and accused him of shooting a police officer,” Florio said. “My client is thrilled that … the matter will be closed and sealed, that all charges have been dropped. It has always been our position that it was the police, not my client, who caused that gun to go off, shooting my client and grazing an officer.”