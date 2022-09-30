Drill Rapper C Blu Cries When Ordered High Bail Or Bond By Judge

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Artist’s lawyer says the teen gang member is “traumatized” by his recent charge.

Teen drill rapper C Blu is not as tough as his music might suggest.

He was nabbed on Tuesday, September 27th, for allegedly having a loaded gun when police spotted him on Garden Street and Crotona Avenue in the Bronx.

The 17-year-old cried when Judge Joseph McCormack ordered him to be held on cash bail, or bonds of $250,000 or $300,000, during a Thursday, September 29th hearing.

According to the New York Post, the gangbanger, whose real name is Camrin Williams, broke down in tears, sobbing as he exited the Bronx Criminal Court after the arraignment.

The prosecution wanted him to be held on $150,000 cash bail or a $450,000 bond and shared why she believed either bail or bond should be set high for the Reyway Crew artist, considering his self-professed relationship with firearm-involved violence.

Bronx Assistant District Attorney Alana Brady told the judge, “[C Blu] is a self-professed member of the Crips. [C Blu’s] social media contains multiple posts with firearms and implications of willingness and ready ability to shoot any member of [the] opposition,” she continued.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, police saw the rapper running to his car, fumbling with something in his waistband. They stopped him under suspicion it was a weapon.

Police sources identified the object as a loaded silver Bryco Arms 9 mm handgun and arrested him.

This is his second arrest this year, with the first charge being an attempted murder of a cop.

When he was released after posting a $250,000 bond, C Blu was arrested a week later for violating his parole orders. That charge was dismissed in May without explanation.

His representation said the kid, who teachers previously highlighted as a scholar student interested in science, is traumatized.

Dawn Florio said, “My client was outside a car. Police comes with their guns out, circling around the block. A lot of video surveillance taken by cameras. Police targeted my client, guns drawn, he was scared for his life. He took out his phone, his hands were up.”

She said in court, “he didn’t get into a fight. He’s scared.” “He’s really traumatized by the whole event. He lost all his month. He is a boy.”

Florio never denied he had a gun.

The judge responded, “I know this is the third contact [with the criminal justice system. This is a serious offense.”

According to police records, C Blu has been getting popped for gun-related crimes since he was 14.