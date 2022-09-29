Rapper C-Blu Arrested With Gun But His Mom Says Its An NYPD Set Up

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Teen rapper C-Blu was busted again for allegedly carrying a gun, but his mom claims he’s being unfairly targeted by the NYPD! Read more!

After escaping one tussle with the law, teen rapper C-Blu has been arrested again this week.

On Tuesday, September 27th, the NYPD popped him for carrying a loaded firearm, according to the New York Post.

The 17-year-old, whose real name is Camrin Williams, was arrested around 11:30 p.m. in the Bronx on the corner of Garden Street and Crotona Avenue.

He was stopped by police who said they saw him running to a car. Initially, the police were doing a random car stop but were distracted when they got a flash of the teen’s waistband.

Sources say C-Blu, a minor, had a loaded silver Bryco Arms 9mm handgun with a live round in the chamber and 11 rounds in the magazine. His mother Monique McGriff claims the gun did not belong to her baby boy.

“It was another stop that shouldn’t have happened,” she said. “Another stop and frisk and the same group of kids being targeted by the same cops and them finding something that didn’t belong to my son. It’s not fair at all.”

This is the second time since he has been in trouble with the law this year.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, at the beginning of the year, he was charged with shooting an NYPD officer. Since then, those charges have been dropped.

C-Blu is allegedly a member of the Reywey Crew, a division of the Crips.