NFL Player C.J. Stroud Checks Gillie Da King For Being Biased Against Kendrick Lamar

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Houston Texans QB calls out Gillie to his face.

Gillie Da King became one of the side characters of the Kendrick Lamar versus Drake battle. The rapper-turned-podcaster’s support for Drake led to people accusing Gillie of being biased.

During the latest Million Dollaz Worth Of Game episode, NFL quarterback C.J. Stroud confronted Gillie Da King declaring Toronto’s Drake the winner over Compton’s Kendrick Lamar. The consensus view of the general public had Lamar as the victor.

“When Kendrick beat Drake, you said that last diss wasn’t better. You!” C.J. Stroud told Gillie, referring to Lamar’s Mustard-produced, chart-topping “Not Like Us” record.

Stroud continued, “I’m gonna check you right now, Unc. You’re tripping. We know you want the [Drake] interview.” The California native and his Texans teammate, Tank Dell, then laughed.

In response, Gillie Da King said, “This is a misconception. Bro, whether we interview somebody or not, our checks still the same.” The Philadelphia native also praised “Not Like Us” before C.J. Stroud replied, “But after it came out, you said [Drake] won.”

The years-long rivalry between Kendrick Lamar and Drake peaked in 2024 with the rap superstars collectively dropping nine diss songs in three months. Lamar’s “Not Like Us” turned into the breakout hit of the beef by debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.