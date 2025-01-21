Lil Duval Trolls Caitlyn Jenner As Donald Trump Declares “Only Two Genders” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Duval is among those ridiculing Caitlyn Jenner for supporting Donald Trump after he signed a slew of executive orders impacting the LGBTQ+ community to begin his second presidential term.

Jenner has been a longtime Republican supporter and Trump backer and attended fundraising events for Trump’s 2024 election campaign and his election night party.

However, her continued support for Trump has proved controversial, given Trump’s stance on transgender issues and LGBTQ+ rights. In 2015 Jenner announced that she was a trans woman.

Jenner took to social media following Trump’s inauguration Monday (January 20) to celebrate his presidency.

“Congratulations Mr. President,” she tweeted. “Thanks be to God!”

Her post quickly went viral, amassing over 37 million views within 24 hours, with many ridiculing Caitlyn Jenner for supporting Trump.

Referencing Trump’s executive orders, comedian Lil Duval remarked, “Bruh you gotta change your name back. Presidents orders.”

“Mr. president told us to call you Bruce, btw,” one person said while another claimed, “I’ll give thanks when your drivers license is revoked.”

A third added, “LOL, he literally spent a good part of his speech saying you’re delusional and don’t exist. The Stockholm Syndrome is in the house.”

Donald Trump’s Executive Orders

During his inauguration speech, Donald Trump announced, “it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders: male and female.”

He added, “I will also end the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life. We will forge a society that is colorblind and merit based.”

Trump then followed through with his promise to sign an executive order mandating the United States only recognize two genders.

The order requires federal employers to use the term “sex” instead of “gender” and will end recognition of non-binary gender markers like “X” on U.S. passports.

Trump also directed the incoming attorney general and heads of all departments to review and dismantle DEI programs.