Cam’ron Dragged After Dissing Michael B. Jordan & Jonathan Majors’ Photo Shoot

Cam’ron evidently has a problem with some images of Creed III stars Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors. On Saturday (April 8), the veteran rapper shared a series of snaps of Majors hugging Jordan from behind. He wrote in the caption: “The reason I didn’t see Creed III.”

While some commenters found his take hilarious (including Uncle Murda), others condemned Cam’ron for shaming two Black men who were simply showing love for one another.

As one person wrote, “It was actually good. Please let’s not promote ‘that’ narrative. Black not love/joy and friendship looks good on Blackman.” Another added, “The older you get bro I swear you get childish.” And yet another commented, “That movie came out before these pictures hit the internet so this can’t be the reason you didn’t see the movie. You look like a hater and you reaching for this one.”

That was only the beginning. Many were quick to point out Cam’ron is known for rocking furry pink coats. “Says the lady in pink,” someone wrote, while another said, “You and Jim jones got pics like this. Tread lightly.”

But perhaps one of the most insightful comments read, “Black love and men embracing each other should be a normal everyday occurrence like it is in other cultures. The reason why a lot of these men out here kissing other men is because they didn’t get that type of intimate relationship with their own fathers. Male children also need kisses and hugs from their dads. But y’all don’t want to talk about that!

“And what’s sad if there were guns in this photo you would have wanted to see the movie. Black men tend to over compensate with violence because they are really hurting and lacking healthy intimacy on the inside.”

Of course, Majors and Jordan have shared a hug before. In February at London’s Cineworld Leicester Square, they embraced on the red carpet. A mere month ago, they hugged again as Jordan received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Clearly, they are good friends.