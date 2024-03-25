Cam’ron & Ma$e React To “No Diddy” Replacing “Pause”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cam’ron and Ma$e famously use “pause” whenever possible, so the two naturally had thoughts on the emergence of “No Diddy.”

Cam’ron and Ma$e laughed about the phrase “No Diddy” replacing the word “pause” on their sports talk show It Is What It Is. Ma$e, who has a complicated history with Diddy, brought up the new slang on the March 25 episode. Killa Cam admitted he waited for his co-host to say something about “No Diddy” before using it himself.

“I was wondering how you felt about that,” Cam’ron said. “You know what ’cause I knew that last week and I was like, ‘I’m not gon’ be first.’ I seen that last week and I was like, ‘Yo, damn.’ I said, ‘This is really a Betha call.’ I said ‘cause I ain’t want you to think I was coming at you, pause, no type of way. If I said it first, I didn’t want you to think I was trying to offend you. ‘Yo, Killa, you being funny?’ I ain’t trying to be funny but that’s what’s going on out there. How you feel about it?”

Ma$e struggled to contain his laughter as he responded, “How do I feel about it? No Diddy? For real?”

Cam’ron joked about Ma$e’s ties to Diddy during the discussion. Ma$e worked with Diddy as a former Bad Boy Records artist.

“It’s a conflict of interest,” Cam’ron said. “That’s why I didn’t say nothing last week ‘cause I was like, ‘This is kinda a conflict of interest.”

Ma$e questioned if “No Diddy” was as catchy as “pause.” Cam’ron endorsed it.

“Well, you know, it got the same syllables as what we usually say before we started saying pause,” the Dipset member said. “So, the syllable go. I mean, look, it’s—it’s smooth, pause. I was like, ‘ND.’ I ain’t wanna go that far and just go, ‘ND.’”

The “No Diddy” expression emerged after multiple women and producer Lil Rod sued Diddy for sexual assault. The phrase gained traction once Philly rapper Quilly used it in an interview.