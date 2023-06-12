Cam’ron On Ja Morant’s Gun Scandal: “Don’t Be Me, You Can’t Rap”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

While the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat compete for the 2023 NBA Championship, Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is still the most-talked-about player in the league. Even Hip Hop artist Cam’ron took time to mention Morant over the weekend.

Ja Morant flashed a firearm on Instagram Live inside a Denver-area strip club in March. After receiving disciplinary action from the NBA, the 23-year-old former Rookie Of The Year brandished a possible “toy gun” on social media last month.

On Sunday, Cam’ron uploaded some old photos from his days playing basketball for Navarro College in Texas. The caption for the Harlem, New York native’s post included a warning to the currently suspended Ja Morant.

“I was on [b#######] in college. I got kicked out for pistol-whipping a n#### (which I don’t condone). [Luckily,] I had a plan B and C. Ja don’t be me, you can’t rap!!! Lol as you can see it’s a lil blurry but it was still the set 🦅,” wrote Cam on Instagram.

Cam’ron Said He Tore His Hamstring During His First Year Of College

Previously, Cam’ron spoke about his amateur basketball career during a 2009 interview with ESPN. The Come Home with Me album creator explained why he abandoned his hoop dreams for a chance to make it in the music industry.

“I ended up going to a junior college called Navarro Junior College in Texas, which is in between Dallas and Waco,” said Cam fourteen years ago. “I tore my hamstring when I was there, and I redshirted my first year.”

The eventual Dipset leader continued, “And when I came back home, I ended up getting back into the music business. I didn’t get a chance to get back into sports because music started taking off for me. That’s kinda how my basketball career went.”

Cam’ron Hosts His Own Digital Sports Talk Show

In addition to being a Platinum-selling rap star, Cam’ron also hosts It Is What It Is. Fellow Harlem-raised rapper Ma$e serves as a co-host on the sports talk show. It Is What It Is has run twenty-one episodes on YouTube so far.

“I’m like, ‘I love sports and I need to be on television.’ People always offer me things to do on television. So I’m like, ‘Let me create my own show, not somebody giving me a show, and see how it goes,’” stated Cam’ron about launching his podcast.

On including his former rival on It is What It Is, Cam said, “I may not have been where I’m at if [Ma$e] didn’t take me to Biggie Smalls [The Notorious B.I.G.] and get me my first record deal… I wanted to pay him back, and hopefully, this show will do that.”