Mama Giles approved of her son’s bars and asks if they were “off the dome” or “writtens.”

After his unapologetically-Harlem appearance on Funk Flex’s show on HOT 97, including a freestyle that made a lot of people realize why he is one of them ones, Cam’ron says he had to even remind his mother about the monster he is on the mic.

AllHipHop.com reported how Cam’s performance on Flex showed how the 25-year vet is still not to be played with.

Apparently, Mama Giles must have forgotten.

Cam, who we know spares no one, took to social media to let everyone know that his mom watched the freestyle and approved of his performance.

He captioned on Instagram, “My mom @virgie_og DM’d me.. bout @funkflex freestyle 😂 she must of forgot. Had to send her this from 99’… mom I’m on a real 25yr run 🤷🏾‍♂️$$$$$”

He posted screenshots from their text messages.

Ms. Fredericka Giles sent this to her son when the episode debuted, writing “Ok, ok… just listened to this.”

With fire emojis, she wrote, “You still got hem computers ‘Putin fam.”

Following up at 4:23 OM, “That was off the dome? Or a written.”

Cam responded in a way that most would respond when their parent really is a part of the culture, “You gotta chill.”

Mama Giles says (clearly not chilling), “You’re still my guyzer.”

Leading her son to admit that he is still not just her “guyzer,” but the “guyzer.”

“I’m on a longer run then Forest Gump, mom.” He concludes.

He is. With over 25 years in the game, Cam’ron trumps a lot of your favorite rappers and comes from a pedigree of emcee that he can be proud of.

Remember … before Dipset … he was Killa Cam, a key part of “Children of the Corn,” rhyming with McGruff, Murda Mase, Bloodshed, and Big L.