Cam’ron Wants No Part Of Pusha T And Jim Jones Beef: “I Do Sports”

Cam’ron advised Pusha T to not drag the Harlem native into the Clipse rapper’s beef with Jim Jones.

Killa Cam admitted he had problems with Jim Jones in the past but showed support for his fellow Dipset member on Wednesday (June 28). Cam’ron encouraged Pusha T to respond to Jim Jones’ diss track without bringing up any Dipset drama.

“Naaa Push!!!” Cam’ron wrote on Instagram. “Me and capo definitely don’t be on the same page all the time. But I don’t go against the family (Harlem) don’t use no old problems we had to try and win a battle. Get in dat booth. U nice but @jimjonescapo got u on the ropes and u aint Ropa-doping!!”

But Cam’ron made it clear he had no desire to participate in the Pusha T and Jim Jones beef. The It Is What It Is host said he’s focused on his sports talk show.

“And I don’t care if y’all put me in y’all bars I quit,” he wrote. “I do sports.

Pusha T subliminally dissed Jim Jones in a Clipse song after the Dipset member scoffed at Billboard ranking King Push as one of the 50 greatest rappers of all time. Jim Jones fired back with a diss track titled “Summer Collection.”

