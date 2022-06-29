Candace Owens Labels T.I. A “Fraud” & “Performer” Over 2019 Revolt Summit Debate 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Candace Owens accused T.I. of “acting like a goon” during the summit but said they previously “agreed on everything we talked about.”

Candace Owen got into a heated debate with T.I. during the 2019 REVOLT TV summit in Atlanta. The pair joined a panel featuring Killer Mike, Steven Pargett, Katrina Pierson, and Tamika D Mallory to discuss a variety of societal issues facing the Black community.

TI calling Candace Owens out on her b#######…pic.twitter.com/pqU62M5Fn1 — Koko (@Kokomothegreat) September 20, 2019

The avid Donald Trump supporter known for her controversial takes on issues affecting the Black community recalled the tense discussion with T.I. during a recent appearance on Off The Record Podcast with DJ Akademiks. She began by calling T.I. a “fraud,” before explaining she felt she had previously established a connection with the rapper.

“That situation got me so angry because T.I. was the only person that I knew prior to stepping onto that stage,” said Owens. She claimed to have met the rapper a year before the summit after being introduced by Kanye West. “We had spoken on the phone for like, hours on the phone about what our opinions are politically.”

Akademiks then interjected, suggesting T.I. “was trying to dunk on you a lot.”

Candance continued, “It was crazy because when I spoke to him on the phone he was like, ‘I agree with you on this, I agree with you on this,’ agreed on everything we talked about. No debate. The only thing he said was, ‘I just can’t behind Trump.’ That was the only thing he ever said on the phone. ‘I can’t get behind Trump.’ Every other topic, we talked about Black America, he agreed with, he was so kind.”

However, according to Candace Owens, the T.I. she spoke to on the phone disappeared once they got on stage. “He turned into a performer!… So, I say now, T.I. is a fraud, he is a very little man physically and mentally, he’s a small man. To do that for what?”

Candace Owens Accused T.I. Of “Acting Like A Goon”

The conservative commentator claimed she wasn’t advocating for Trump during the panel discussion, which she classed as a conversation that “Black America deserved to have” that day. “And he halted it by acting like a goon,” she added. Check out the conversation between Candace Owens and Akademiks below.

While he has yet to respond to her recent remarks, T.I. previously accused Candance Owens of being a “paid plant.” He believes “someone paid her to come out here and speak against everything the majority of us are standing for.” He also claimed “She sent me a text, privately” after the summit that “really rubbed me the wrong way.”