Cardi B Accused Of Career Sabotage By Tasha K Amid $3.4M Defamation Judgment 

Tasha K is pleading with a judge not to toss out her bankruptcy case after Cardi B claimed the blogger is hiding money in offshore accounts.

Tasha K is firing back at Cardi B, claiming she’s trying to sabotage her blogging career after the rapper accused the YouTube personality of hiding money to avoid paying the $3.4 million judgment against her.

Cardi B won a defamation lawsuit in January 2022 after Tasha K alleged the rapper was a prostitute, used drugs, and had contracted sexually transmitted diseases.

Cardi B previously asked a judge to toss out Tasha K’s bankruptcy case, arguing she’s hiding offshore accounts not disclosed in her initial Chapter 11 filing. She also accused her of transferring assets to her husband.

Furthermore, Cardi claims Tasha K is still living “life in luxury,” flaunting her wealth on social media despite telling the court she’s broke.

However, the 42-year-old gossip blogger alleges the “Jealousy” hitmaker “tried to bully her financially,” according to a TMZ report. The outlet also says Tasha K believes Cardi B wants to “sabotage her career” by tying any debt settlement to a sweeping restriction on her freedom to speak openly on her blogs and social media platforms.

In her filing, Tasha K urges the court to keep the case alive, arguing that she deserves the opportunity to propose her own repayment plan to the bankruptcy court.

A judge has yet to rule on the matter.

Meanwhile, in other Cardi B news, the Grammy-winning artist has sworn off dating following another very public spat with estranged husband Offset.

She previously promised to drop her long-awaited sophomore album in 2025 and claimed this year will be her best yet.

“My album will be out, my secret businesses will be out,” she said last November. “I can’t tell you what I’m working on. Hopefully next year I get me a little boyfriend; I’m hoe-less right now. I gotta get my s### together.”