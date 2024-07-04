Cardi B Accused Of Jacking Indigenous Rapper’s Beat In $50M Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A rapper and his producer sued Cardi B for copyright infringement, accusing her of using their song “Greasy Frybread” without permission.

Two artists claimed Cardi B ripped off their song “Greasy Frybread” for her single “Enough (Miami).” According to court documents obtained by Valley Central, rapper Sten Joddi and producer Kemikal956 sued the Atlantic Records artist and others for copyright infringement in Texas on Wednesday (July 3).

Joddi (real name Joshua Frausto) and Kemikal956 (Miguel Aguilar) released “Greasy Frybread” in 2021. The song was featured in the FX television series Reservation Dogs.

Cardi B dropped “Enough (Miami)” in March. The track is expected to appear on her sophomore album.

The plaintiffs accused Cardi B and her producers of using “Greasy Frybread” without permission. “Enough (Miami)” producers OG Parker and DJ SwanQo were named as co-defendants in the lawsuit.

Cardi B was sued after declaring she would “never turn Republican” when a social media user claimed she betrayed her country. The accusation likely stemmed from her saying she would not vote for President Joe Biden in the 2024 election.

“I don’t f### with both of y’all n#####,” she told Rolling Stone.

Cardi B endorsed Biden in the 2020 election. Years later, she was not pleased with his presidency.

“I feel like people got betrayed,” she said. “It’s just like, damn, y’all not caring about nobody. Then, it really gets me upset that there is solutions to it. There is a solution. I know there’s a solution because you’re spending billions of dollars on any f###### thing.”

Cardi B’s comments became a discussion point on CNN in May. Political analyst Bakari Sellers said her sentiments were a great example of how voter apathy could play a significant role in the 2024 election.

The Grammy-winning rapper had no intention of voting for Trump, who was convicted of 34 counts of falsifying business records. He was originally scheduled to be sentenced in July, but the hearing was delayed until September.